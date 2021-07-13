Indiana Offers 2022 Five-Star Center Ernest Udeh, Jr.
Late last month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his new staff decided to offer 2022 prospect Ernest Udeh, Jr. Udeh comes out of Orlando, Florida and is rated as a five-star prospect and the fifth-best player in the State of Florida by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds. Along with Indiana, he also currently has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati, Creighton, Michigan, and Texas Tech among others.www.btpowerhouse.com
