Indiana Offers 2022 Five-Star Center Ernest Udeh, Jr.

By Thomas Beindit
btpowerhouse.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his new staff decided to offer 2022 prospect Ernest Udeh, Jr. Udeh comes out of Orlando, Florida and is rated as a five-star prospect and the fifth-best player in the State of Florida by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds. Along with Indiana, he also currently has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati, Creighton, Michigan, and Texas Tech among others.

Ohio State Offers 2022 Three-Star Center Patrick Wessler

Last month, the Ohio State Buckeyes put out a key offer in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Chris Holtmann and his staff decided to offer 2022 prospect Patrick Wessler. Wessler comes out of Charlotte, North Carolina and is rated as a three-star prospect and the fourth-best player in the State of North Carolina by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 7-foot-0 and 235 pounds. Along with Ohio State, he also has offers from schools including Cincinnati, Iowa, North Carolina State, Providence, and West Virginia among others.

