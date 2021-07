Throughout his college career, Trevor Lawrence was labeled as a can’t miss prospect for the draft. Like Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, he is viewed as one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever come out of college. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor with the1st overall pick in the 2021 draft and Lawrence will most likely be the best quarterback to wear teal since Mark Brunell. During his tenure in Jacksonville, Brunell lead the Jags to two AFC Championship games. Lawrence has been destined for stardom since high school, but the question is not whether he will be the best quarterback to wear a Jaguars uniform — it’s whether Lawrence has the talent to make it to the Hall of Fame.