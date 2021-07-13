Cancel
Nicollet County, MN

Laundromat robber sent to prison

By The Free Press
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdSnM_0avosR9J00
Nicollet County Courthouse

The Free Press

ST. PETER — A man who robbed the St. Peter laundromat and made a weapon out of a toothbrush in jail will spend at least three years in prison.

Scorpio Lee Rosales, 35, of Le Sueur, received concurrent sentences for felony charges of aggravated robbery and having a weapon in jail.

Rosales pleaded guilty to those charges in April and was sentenced Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.

He was sentenced to 71 months in prison, with credit for 10 months already spent in jail. He’ll be eligible for release to probation in August 2024.

Rosales robbed the Saint Peter Laundry Co. in September. A worker said a masked man pointed a gun at her head, demanded money, pushed her into an employee-only area and stole a cashbox.

The robber got away with $20 to $30, according to a court complaint. He was identified through surveillance video at a nearby business.

Rosales told officers he was high on methamphetamine and suicidal and did not remember much about the robbery. He did recall telling the employee he was sorry he robbed her. He also said he used a BB gun and threw it in a ditch after the robbery.

While staying in the Nicollet County Jail following the robbery, Rosales was caught with a a toothbrush with one end carved to a point. He said he made the “shank” to use on himself.

The Free Press

The Free Press

