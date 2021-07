Bethel Social Services seeks donations to help families in financial need. The Bethel Social Services Department is looking to address the evolving and challenging needs in Bethel, most of which are witnessed firsthand by the Police Department. Bethel, like other areas, has seen an uptake in people facing homelessness, financial insecurities and people with mental health concerns. Bethel's Social Worker is looking to get donations of prepaid gift cards to distribute when officers are contending with people in difficult situations. Pre-paid generic gift cards are preferred, along with gift cards for gas, local food markets and eateries. Monetary donations will be used to purchase gift cards. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to Megan Alworth-Khazadian, Town of Bethel Social Worker, at 1 School Street; Bethel, CT 06801. Checks may be payable to Community Council of Bethel. Please write in the memo “Bethel Police GC” for donations for the PD gift card effort.