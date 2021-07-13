Grace Dow Library Books on Wheels sale now in main lobby

This Saturday, July 24, is the Wilton Chamber of Commerce Street Fair and Sidwalk Sale. The library will be at the heart of the activities with its Summer Sidewalk Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will be held on the front lawn of the library, which is located at with tables stretched out from one end of the library’s property to the other. The sale will feature gently used books for great beach/vacation reading, children’s and teen books, plus cookbooks, history books, an Art Shoppe, classics, gardening, paperbacks and so much more. There also is an assortment of CDs and DVDs, vinyl, lots of puzzles, plus miscellaneous items that might best be described as a Tag Sale bonanza. Bargains galore and something for everyone, from babies to seniors. The sale will continue in the Gallery beginning Monday, July 26 through Thursday, July 29, during the library’s regular library hours. The library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in the town.