Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Grace Dow Library Books on Wheels sale now in main lobby

By Midland Daily News
bigrapidsnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grace A. Dow Memorial Library's Books on Wheels used book sale will now be located in the main lobby of the library. A number of categories are being added to the selection of sale items, including large print, health, sports, and history, to name a few. Inventory is restocked regularly and prices will remain the same (hardcover $2, paperbacks $1).

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Used Book#Book Sale#Grace Dow Library Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Sports
Related
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Friends of library to host public book sale

WAUSAU – If you’re in need of some new materials to read, listen to or watch, the Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host a four-day sale you might want to attend. The sale will be held from Aug. 4 through Aug. 7 at the library’s Wausau headquarters,...
Wilton, CTGreenwichTime

Wilton Library Lines: Tag sale in book sale, cartoons, zoo

This Saturday, July 24, is the Wilton Chamber of Commerce Street Fair and Sidwalk Sale. The library will be at the heart of the activities with its Summer Sidewalk Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will be held on the front lawn of the library, which is located at with tables stretched out from one end of the library’s property to the other. The sale will feature gently used books for great beach/vacation reading, children’s and teen books, plus cookbooks, history books, an Art Shoppe, classics, gardening, paperbacks and so much more. There also is an assortment of CDs and DVDs, vinyl, lots of puzzles, plus miscellaneous items that might best be described as a Tag Sale bonanza. Bargains galore and something for everyone, from babies to seniors. The sale will continue in the Gallery beginning Monday, July 26 through Thursday, July 29, during the library’s regular library hours. The library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in the town.
Mercer County, OHhometownstations.com

Friends of the Mercer County District Library book sale

It’s a busy weekend in Celina for the Lake Festival, and there’s even an event for all of the bookworms in the area. The annual Friends of the Mercer County District Library book sale kicks off Friday. Books of all types and genres are set up in the Book Barn next to the Marilyn Frahm Memorial Park.
Lagrange, GALaGrange Daily News

Furniture sale to aid library renovation

The LaGrange Memorial Library has been selling a variety of items at its 115 Alford Street location Thursday and Friday, the funds of which will be used to help the library in not only its programs but also in its upcoming construction project. “Everything we sale is going toward the...
Wilton, CTMiddletown Press

Wilton Library holding Summer Sidewalk Book Sale with ample reads

The Wilton Library is holding its Summer Sidewalk Book Sale on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Wilton Sidewalk Sale and Street Fair. The sale offers gently used books for beach, and vacation reads, children’s books, and teen books, cookbooks, history books, classic books, gardening, paperbacks and more.
Fairfield, CTConnecticut Post

Community news: Pequot Library book sale returns and more

Naomi Rosen, a high school student in Fairfield, has been awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth Virtual Summer Intensive scholarship to study Chinese, (Mandarin), for six weeks this summer. The program is part of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. It promotes critical...
Travelnhfrontpage.com

Randolph Public Library to hold annual Book & Bake Sale

RANDOLPH — The Randolph Public Library's annual Book Sale is back in 2021 --bigger & better than ever -so save the dates of July 24 & 25. The sale will run from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day. Due to the large number of books, the sale will be held in two locations; the Randolph Town Hall at 130 Durand Rd., and the Old Library building at 104 Durand Rd., Randolph. Both are within walking distance of each other.
Pagosa Springs, COpagosadailypost.com

LIBRARY NEWS: Summer Reading Finale; Friends Book Sale

Participants in the Summer Reading Program will want to stop by your library on Tuesday, August 3 any time between 12 noon and 2pm to celebrate the end of summer reading with us. We’ll provide free hot dogs, chips and water. As well, a variety of take-away crafts and prizes will be given away.
Books & LiteratureSan Saba News & Star

Rylander Library July Book List

President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson. Unfinished Business by Judith A. Jance Unforgiven by Heather Gra. Black Order by Tom Clancy Can I Recycle This? A Guide. Can I Recycle This? A Guide to Better Recycling and How To Reduce Single Use Plastics by Jennie Romer. How To...
Spring Hill, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Spring Hill Library Book Sale is Back July 30

The Friends of the Spring Hill Public Library is pleased to announce that the quarterly book sale is back! On July 30th and 31st at the Spring Hill Public Library’s Multimedia Room the Friends will have a vast array of paperback and hardback books, DVDs, audio books, music CDs and VHS tapes.
Shoppingdiscovernepa.com

Friends of the Osterhout Book Sale

The Friends of the Osterhout are excited to announce their Annual WEEK LONG BOOK SALE! After a year off, they are excited to be back at it!. The sale will look a little different this year. Due to some lingering limitations from COVID-19, the book sale will not be held in the tent as in previous years. This year, the sale will be held inside Osterhout Free Library. They ask that all shoppers enter through the back door of the library (signs and balloons will be present to help steer you in the right direction).
Madison, SDdailyleaderextra.com

Book about growing up in landmark home now available; book coincides with sale of Madison house

After nearly 60 years, a For Sale sign went up on a community landmark this spring -- the Green house on N.E. 3rd Street near Baughman-Belatti Park. Signature Realty Group, LLC, which handled the sale, described the three-story home with a stone wraparound porch in a Facebook post. Viewers were invited to walk in with a description detailing the home's elegant features -- windows galore, wood built-ins, fireplaces, pocket doors, formal dining room, breakfast nook, library with built-ins.
Danville, ILNewsbug.info

Danville Library Foundation Used Book Sale returns during week-long activities

DANVILLE, IL.- The Danville Library Foundation, will finally see the return of the Used Book Sale Thursday August 5-7.The hours are still being fine-tuned as it will be part of a much larger week of events, anchored by the Library’s anticipated “Kai-Con” weekend. “The last scheduled book sale, set for March, was canceled by COVID; literally that week” states Executive Director, Peter Blackmon. “We struggled with the question of its return for quite some time while the inventory continued to grow. We decided to do something bigger than we’ve done in the past.” The Sale intends to take place on the front lawn of the Library under a tent; within which, other events will be held. The pricing on books is also proposing to change; asking for donations in lieu of fixed pricing. “Whatever you feel is a fair donation for the books you take, that’s the price.” Blackmon adds.
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Library postpones Book Fair until 2022

An Oak Park tradition that book lovers have counted on for 49 years until COVID-19 hit has again been shelved. For the second year, the Annual Book Fair, traditionally held in late July or early August and run by the Friends of the Oak Park Public Library, is cancelled. According...
Guntersville, ALadvertisergleam.com

Book sale

The Friends of the Guntersville Library will host a book sale Thursday, August 19, from 9:00 to 5:30 for members only. If not a member, join on the spot and shop early. The book sale will be open to the public Friday, August 20, from 9:00 to 5:30 and Saturday, August 21, from 9:00 to 12 noon.
Cambridge, WIhngnews.com

Cambridge Maxwell Street Days, library book sale are Aug. 6-7

Downtown Cambridge will hold Maxwell Street Days Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7. It marks a return of Maxwell Street Days, after the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In addition to sidewalk sales and other business promotions happening both days, there will be special events. Frozen in Summer.
Burlington, COburlington-record.com

Virtual book launching at library Wednesday morning

The Burlington Public Library is hosting its first ever virtual book launching Wednesday morning at 10. The book is entitled Still Crazy, by Judy Prescott Marshall. It is the story of a loving, strong and passionate wife who discovers a handwritten note that has the power to either destroy her or make her stronger yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy