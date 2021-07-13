Distiller Angel's Envy plans $8.2 million expansion to downtown Louisville facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-based craft distiller Angel’s Envy is expanding.

The distiller said it plans to add 13,000-square feet to its downtown facility, increasing guest capacity to 64,000 visitors and creating 20 new jobs.

Angel’s Envy will add additional bar space, five new tasting rooms – giving guests a chance to experience educational bourbon tastings along with a full catering kitchen and event space.

Plans also include a designated “Bottle Your Own” room where guests can fill their own bottles of Angel’s Envy with distillery exclusives, officials said.

“Since opening the doors to our distillery in 2016, we’ve been so fortunate to see an increased demand from guests hoping to visit us and take part in tours, experiences and classes. This expansion will double the number of fans we’re able to meet and raise a glass of Angel’s Envy with throughout the year,” Angel’s Envy Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Wes Henderson, said. “We’re proud to call Louisville our hometown and contribute to its continued growth by creating new jobs for Kentuckians and offering a new reason for people to visit downtown and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail as a whole.”

The expansion is expect to have an $8.2 million price tag and is expected to be completed in spring 2022.

Officials said the distillery plans to be open throughout the construction process.

Angel's Envy produces small batch and finished whiskeys.

