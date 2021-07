On Wednesday, I basically ignored the comments about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by new ACC Commissioner, Jim Phillips. He wants Notre Dame to join the ACC full-time... duh. Of course the ACC wants Notre Dame to throw football in with the rest of the sports, and they are still enjoying the fun from last year’s inclusion of Notre Dame due to COVID. It would be the ultimate conference realignment move by a conference that really didn’t do much to improve itself during the last round. It’s not much of a real issue, however, because the ACC is unwilling to play hardball with Notre Dame — and Phillips will likely use the same playbook as former commissioner, John Swofford.