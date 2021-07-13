Bismarck Mom’s Painful VIDEO Of Daughter’s Tears

One young man here in Bismarck, just 18-years old, living large and shining bright with personality, changed the lives of several people last week. There he was riding his motorcycle, wind at his back, feeling free, and then just like that an accident ended the life of Sam Von Arden. For those that heard about this and as the details became more clear, please stop with the negativity - choosing to chime in with comments like "Well the guy was driving way too fast" or that "he was too careless", etc. The time for all of us to support his family, friends, and loved ones is NOW.