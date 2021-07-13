Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Mom's Painful VIDEO Of Daughter's Tears

By Bromo
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 11 days ago
This is one of these gut-wrenching stories that we hear about all the time - whether it's from people you know, who have kids, OR they themselves were picked on in their younger days. We HEAR about it, BUT most of the time we don't see the clear damage that bullying someone brings - anguish, tears, insecurity, pain, the list is long. This is a video that's tough to watch - if you have tortured someone with your words in the past, NOW you have evidence of what develops.

Posted by
Hot 97-5

Today, In A First…North Dakota Ends Elderly Scams.

Today, in a first...North Dakota ends elderly scams. It's all thanks to YOU! Thank you for doing this. Seriously, it's up to us all. Think of every family member you have. Plus in-laws, friends, neighbors...maybe co-workers? Is it even thinkable that any of these individuals would be susceptible to an expertly executed SCAM? Well, let's be sure to make one thing perfectly clear to all these people we know...
Posted by
Hot 97-5

Britney Spears Says Being Able to Drive is a ‘Different Ballgame’

Britney Spears can drive her own car again and is celebrating her new independence by going shopping and dancing. On Thursday (July 22), the "Toxic" singer shared an update with fans on her Instagram account and wrote about her dreams. She shared a video of her dancing in her very own sneakers, which may not seem like a big deal to most, but to Brit, it's huge!
Posted by
Hot 97-5

Bismarck Teen’s Fatal Accident Changed Lives Last Week

One young man here in Bismarck, just 18-years old, living large and shining bright with personality, changed the lives of several people last week. There he was riding his motorcycle, wind at his back, feeling free, and then just like that an accident ended the life of Sam Von Arden. For those that heard about this and as the details became more clear, please stop with the negativity - choosing to chime in with comments like "Well the guy was driving way too fast" or that "he was too careless", etc. The time for all of us to support his family, friends, and loved ones is NOW.
Posted by
Hot 97-5

Do You Think Teachers In North Dakota Have Summers Off?

If I were you, I'd choose my words very carefully...or your next stop is the principal's office!. Go ahead and say teachers have summers off. See how that works for ya. Having years of experience as a radio host, I've learned my job is to entertain other than to agitate. With the exception of this certain September morning, just a few short years ago. With back to school still fresh in everyone's brain, I made a comment along the lines of...
Posted by
Hot 97-5

‘Jackass Forever’ Trailer: They’re Older, But Not Wiser

For the first time in 11 years, there’s a new — and supposedly final — Jackass movie. Jackass Forever reunites much of the original Jackass team, including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGehey, Preston Lacy, and Jason “‘Wee Man” Acuna, along with several new pranksters and lunatics for another batch of highly dangerous, extremely deranged, and hopefully hilarious stunts. (“Concussions aren’t great, ” Steve-O quips. “But as long as you have them before you’re 50, it’s cool. And Knoxville’s 49! So we’re good.”)
Posted by
Hot 97-5

Person Found Wandering Around in Bismarck Has No Memory of Who They Are

A person found wandering in Bismarck has no idea who they are. I just came across some disturbing news... The Bismarck Police Department posted that there was a person found at Main and Rosser in Bismarck this morning (July 16). He reportedly knows nothing about himself, not even his name. The police department is hoping that the community can help identify this person.
Posted by
Hot 97-5

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Claims That He Was Tricked Into Annulment Agreement

Britney Spears' ex-husband claimed that he was tricked into agreeing to an annulment. Jason Alexander spoke with Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast where he revealed the details about their annulment and made some shocking claims. You'll recall that Britney and Jason wed in Las Vegas back in 2004. The former couple was officially wed for only 55 hours. The two were friends since childhood and spontaneously tied the knot.
Posted by
Hot 97-5

One Child TOO Many Was The Case Here In Mandan

Just recently Scott McGowan (from our sister station Cool 98.7) put out an article on just how many cats and dogs you can legally have while living in Bismarck - I had no idea there was even a limit (3 cats/dogs). According to the Jamestownsun A Fargo woman claims a nonprofit housing developer forced her out of her Mandan home after she became pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning her family of six exceeded the number of people allowed in the house.
Posted by
Hot 97-5

Did Moorhead Police Officer Use Excessive Force On Suicidal North Dakota Woman?

In 2018, Inforum reported that a Fargo woman named Jennifer Thomas was arrested at Buffalo Wild Wings in Moorhead because she was carrying a BB gun and being suicidal. While Jennifer was in handcuffs, she was reportedly defiant and ended up getting pepper-sprayed, was tackled to a bed, and took some hits to the face (VIDEO). In April, Jennifer sued Officer Matthew Lambert for $500,000, claiming he used excessive force that night she was arrested.

Comments / 1

