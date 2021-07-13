Cancel
EMA Research Webinar to Reveal How IT Organizations are Evolving Network Infrastructures and Operations to Support a Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise

Stamford Advocate
 11 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled “Post-Pandemic Networking: Enabling the Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise,” featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA. Prior to the...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

SoftwareForbes

How The IIoT And MES Work Together To Enhance Operations

John Clemons is a Consultant for Rockwell Automation and Maverick Technologies, a leading platform-independent automation solutions provider. When it comes to Industry 4.0, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is at the top of everyone’s list. The reason for this is simple. Smart technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR), digital twins/threads, cloud/edge computing and more can be deployed as they’re needed, but the IIoT is the foundation for just about everything that’s part of smart manufacturing.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Enterprise, Operational and Cybersecurity Risks Dominate Audit Priorities for 2021, MetricStream Survey Reveals

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and GRC, today announced the results of the 2021 MetricStream State of Internal Audit Survey. Compiled from the opinions of internal auditors that recently attended the MetricStream GRC Summit, key findings show that despite volatility of the risk landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, most organizations still rely on manual tools and technologies for internal audit processes.
Technologyaithority.com

Kofax Named To Carahsoft ITES-SW2 Contract To Support U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

Kofax Teams with Carahsoft to Provide Intelligent Automation Platform and Multi-Function Device Software to the Federal Government. Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, announced that it has been named a manufacturer on the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). This contract is held by Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and is effective through August 30, 2025. Access to Kofax’s solutions via this contract will support the U.S. Army’s digital transformation initiatives, allowing it to harness automation in order to cut costs and drive efficiencies.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Aragon Identifies 15 Major Vendors in the Intelligent Contact Center Market

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Aragon Research identifies fifteen major providers in its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICCs), 2021, published today. The report states that the ICC market is in the midst of consolidation as the demand for intelligent contact centers has grown during the pandemic.
IndustryStamford Advocate

ESP Logistics Technology Forms Partnership with Gannett Fleming, Acquires GeoDecisions' Track Platform

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. ESP Logistics Technology (ESP), a SaaS solutions firm that provides disparate logistics operating systems with a common intraoperative supply chain connectivity platform, is today announcing that it has formed an equity partnership with Gannett Fleming and acquired the firm's GeoDecisions Track platform. Saybrook Management, a strategic investor, operator, and advisor in logistics, productivity enhancement, and technology for the past 30 years, led the technology acquisition and joint venture transaction.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.
TechnologyNetwork World

Survey: Home-office networks demand better monitoring tools

(Enterprise Management Associates has published research called “Post-Pandemic Networking: Enabling the Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise,” a survey of 312 network-infrastructure and operations professionals that finds nearly all of them are budgeting for monitoring tools to better support users working from home. This article by EMA Vice President of Research Networking Shamus McGillicuddy details the major findings.)
Softwareaustinnews.net

CloudTruth Raises $5.25 Million To Solve Cloud Configuration Issues For Software Developers And CloudOps Teams

Company acquires secrets management startup Tuono as it looks to conquer cloud configuration complexity. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / CloudTruth, a unified configuration management company, announced today it has raised $5.25 million in seed funding led by Glasswing Ventures and Gutbrain Ventures, with additional funding from Stage 1 Ventures and York IE. The Seed Series will be used to further develop the company's disruptive offering that helps software developers and CloudOps teams increase uptime, improve security and eliminate cloud configuration risks resulting from decentralized and distributed deployment and settings. CloudTruth also announced the acquisition of Tuono, a cloud secrets management startup as it looks to unify and simplify access and visibility into companies' infrastructure, application, and secrets configuration data.
EconomyForbes

Why We Should Embrace The Work-From-Anywhere Revolution

VMware SVP/GM networking & security. Driving innovation across $2B+ business. Lehigh ADJ Prof focused on entrepreneurship, tech & diversity. Despite all the talk during the pandemic of a “new normal,” a number of large companies have announced plans to return to the old office-centric model of work. While, of course, every company will need to make its own decision, I urge executives not to give up on a work-from-anywhere (WFA) future. There's simply too much to be gained for individual employees, companies and society at large. So much has already been learned, and so much more can be accomplished if companies continue to experiment with new technologies and processes to tap into talent wherever it exists.
Denver, NYTimes Union

ClinOne Expands Enterprise eConsent Directly to Clinical Trial Site Networks, Academic Research Institutions to Ease Burden, Avoid Error, Elevate Patient Experience

DENVER (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. ClinOne, a leader in virtual clinical trial management, is making it faster, easier and safer than ever before for sites to take control of the consent process – in person or remote – by expanding enterprise eConsent directly to major site networks and academic organizations worldwide.
SoftwareDOT med

Google Cloud announces healthcare data engine to enable interoperability in healthcare

Sunnyvale, Calif, July 22, 2021 – Today, Google Cloud announced the private preview of Healthcare Data Engine, an end-to-end solution for healthcare and life sciences organizations that harmonizes data from multiple sources, including medical records, claims, clinical trials, and research data. Healthcare Data Engine helps operational leaders, researchers, and clinicians gain real-time, holistic views of patient longitudinal records, and enables advanced analytics and AI in a secure, compliant, and scalable cloud environment.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dremio Cloud empowers self-service and interactive analytics on the data lake

Dremio announced its cloud-native SQL-based data lakehouse service, Dremio Cloud. Purpose-built for the cloud, Dremio Cloud makes cloud data lakes 10x easier, while delivering infinite scale and security. Dremio Cloud enables organizations of any size to leverage a no-copy open data architecture that eliminates the need to copy data into expensive and proprietary data warehouses.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Enterprise AI: How to Shift From Hype to Value

When it comes to enterprise AI, the big bang is behind us. Organizations have been collecting and storing data at scale for the vast majority of the last decade. With the help of cloud computing, the processing of data is cheaper and easier than ever, and data scientists can focus on what they do best: building powerful machine learning models and transforming the business at scale.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

IoT ML and AI services to reach $3.6 billion in 2026

The next wave of Internet of Things (IoT) analytics development will fully converge with the big data domain. Simultaneously, the value in the technology stack is shifting beyond the hardware and middleware to analytics and value-added services, such as machine-learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). According to ABI Research, ML and AI services are estimated to grow within the IoT domain at a CAGR of nearly 40%, reaching $3.6 billion in 2026.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Straive Data Platform derives actionable insights out of unstructured datasets

Straive launched Straive Data Platform (SDP). SDP is an end-to-end data management platform focused on unstructured data solutions. With its cloud-native and microservices-based architecture, SDP extracts and enriches data from any unstructured source and enables enterprises to harness the power of all data. SDP benefits companies with a faster time to market, better data coverage and provides consistent quality with a scalable solution and a distinctive capability to work with unstructured data.
Softwareaithority.com

Entrust Updates Cloud Key Lifecycle Management As Organizations Migrate To Multi-Cloud Environments

Latest version of KeyControl software adds automated key lifecycle management for Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing enterprises to maintain full control of their cryptographic keys. Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity, payments and data protection, announced cryptographic key lifecycle management functionality for customer-generated keys used in Amazon Web Services...
Softwareaithority.com

Elecard Boro Monitoring System Was Deployed on Globecast’s Cloud Playout Platform for Premium-Quality Video

Globecast, The Global Solutions Provider for Media and Content Management, Has Deployed Elecard’s Boro Monitoring System as Part of Its Market-Leading Cloud Playout Infrastructure. Globecast is migrating customers from traditional hardware-based operations to the cloud. To help ensure a smooth development, implementation and operation of the cloud platform, Globecast chose...
Businessaithority.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft To Improve Digital Adoption

No Code Digital Adoption Platform Launches Full Integration With the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to Improve Digital Adoption and Help Enterprises Unlock Business Potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.

