EMA Research Webinar to Reveal How IT Organizations are Evolving Network Infrastructures and Operations to Support a Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise

VMware SVP/GM networking & security. Driving innovation across $2B+ business. Lehigh ADJ Prof focused on entrepreneurship, tech & diversity. Despite all the talk during the pandemic of a “new normal,” a number of large companies have announced plans to return to the old office-centric model of work. While, of course, every company will need to make its own decision, I urge executives not to give up on a work-from-anywhere (WFA) future. There's simply too much to be gained for individual employees, companies and society at large. So much has already been learned, and so much more can be accomplished if companies continue to experiment with new technologies and processes to tap into talent wherever it exists.