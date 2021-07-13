Special Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pine A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL PINE COUNTY At 319 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Pine City, moving southeast at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph, half inch diameter hail, heavy downpours, and occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pine County, including the following locations... Chengwatana State Forest. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.