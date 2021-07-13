Grant application for Austin cultural nonprofits opens July 14 with more relief for creatives on the way

A 35-story downtown Austin Class A office complex reached a construction milestone July 22. The 814,081-square-foot building at 601 W. Second St., colloquially called the “sailboat building” was topped out. Topping out is when the final piece of structure is set in place, and in this office development’s case, that would be concrete. Trammel Crow Co., a commercial real estate investor and developer, and MSD Capital L.P. began constructing the office development in January 2019. The building stands as the final phase of the four-block Greenwater Treatment Plant Redevelopment project, which commenced in 2012. The building has terraces on every floor overlooking the lake and is projected to be completed in May 2022, according to a press release. A DPR construction spokesperson could not comment how much the project costs, but confirmed TCC and MSD Capital are funding it.