Austin, TX

Grant application for Austin cultural nonprofits opens July 14 with more relief for creatives on the way

By Ben Thompson
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 11 days ago
Applications for a grant program that could see $2 million distributed across 100 of Austin's creative nonprofits will open July 14, one of several city funding initiatives aimed this year at relief for local artists and music and cultural venues. The new Austin Arts and Culture Non-Profit Relief Grant was...

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
#Nonprofits#Arts#Grading#Music Venues#Charity#City Council#Austin Music Commission#Live Music Fund
San Marcos, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos CISD passes vaccination stipend incentive

In an effort to encourage remaining unvaccinated staff to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees approved a one-time $250 stipend incentive July19. The board voted in favor of the motion, 5-2, with trustees Kathy Hanson and Margie Villalpando dissenting. Every district employee...
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

Workers celebrate topping out of Austin 'sailboat building' concrete structure

A 35-story downtown Austin Class A office complex reached a construction milestone July 22. The 814,081-square-foot building at 601 W. Second St., colloquially called the “sailboat building” was topped out. Topping out is when the final piece of structure is set in place, and in this office development’s case, that would be concrete. Trammel Crow Co., a commercial real estate investor and developer, and MSD Capital L.P. began constructing the office development in January 2019. The building stands as the final phase of the four-block Greenwater Treatment Plant Redevelopment project, which commenced in 2012. The building has terraces on every floor overlooking the lake and is projected to be completed in May 2022, according to a press release. A DPR construction spokesperson could not comment how much the project costs, but confirmed TCC and MSD Capital are funding it.
Georgetown, TX
Community Impact Austin

Fencing, deck business opens in Georgetown

Straight Fencing, a Georgetown-based contractor opened its business in April. The business provides fencing, decks and pergola services to Central Texas. The business currently provides its services by appointments only. 512-639-0987. Reporter, Georgetown. Fernanda joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in March 2021 after graduating from The University of...
Georgetown, TX
Community Impact Austin

Purple Sky Bookkeeping service now open in Georgetown

Purple Sky Bookkeeping opened for business in Georgetown in June. The company offers bookkeeping services including transaction management, account reconciliations and monthly financial statements. Services are available in Georgetown and the surrounding areas. 512-518-0911. www.purpleskybookkeeping.com. Reporter, Georgetown. Fernanda joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in March 2021 after graduating...
Leander, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander school board to continue future bond discussions

Leander ISD board members will continue talks of a future bond election at their July 22 meeting. The meeting agenda says district administration will answer questions and provide information to the board of trustees's questions from the July 6 special board meeting. A community committee presented a $933.4 million bond recommendation to the board in June.
Round Rock, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council rezones property near Dell HQ for Switch

Round Rock City Council approved a rezoning of property adjacent to the Dell Technologies global headquarters, which will be occupied by Switch's data center, July 22. Two plots of land totaling 35.71 acres, adjacent to Dell, were approved for rezoning to a planned unit development, or PUD, from commercial C-1 by the council in a unanimous vote. The PUD zoning was recommended by the Round Rock Planning and Zoning Commission, Planning and Development Services Director Brad Wiseman said, because the city does not have a zoning designation for data centers.
Cedar Park, TX
Community Impact Austin

4 new businesses in Cedar Park, Leander

Now is the chance to help your local community succeed. Become a Patron by contributing to Community Impact Newspaper and gain daily insight into what's happening in your own backyard. Thank you for reading and supporting community journalism. These four Cedar Park-Leander businesses have recently opened. 1. Premier Martial Arts...
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 Austin properties recommended for use as designated homeless encampments

After weeks of review, Austin city staff July 19 recommended two city-owned sites that could be used as temporary sanctioned encampments for people experiencing homelessness. The two properties, 3511 Manor Road and 4011 Convict Hill Road, will not be immediately available for conversion into homeless campsites. The vacant properties are part of Austin's holdings to eventually be used for affordable housing and for the time being would require rezoning to accommodate camps and potential prefabricated structures or "microshelters," according to a city statement. If city officials elect to move forward on the conversion of one or both properties into an encampment, a public meeting and online survey process about the sites will be launched in August, city staff said.

