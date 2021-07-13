Readers Write: Shame on shameful response letter
Matthew Zeidman’s letter demonstrates why it was necessary for Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, along with many other governmental agencies, to adopt the intergovernmental International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism. This widely acclaimed definition does not chill criticism of the Israeli government. Rather the definition helps identify when criticism veers off into classic, untrue, and highly dangerous antisemitic tropes such as “ethnic cleansing.”theislandnow.com
Comments / 0