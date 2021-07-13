Rams scheduled to wear new uniform for three games in 2021
The Rams unveiled their new uniform on Tuesday, and along with it, the three dates when they are scheduled to wear them. Los Angeles will debut its new threads Week 1 at SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football (Sept. 12), then wear them two more times during the 2021 season: Week 9 at SoFi Stadium against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football (Nov. 7), and Week 10 at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football (Nov. 15).www.therams.com
