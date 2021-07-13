Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams scheduled to wear new uniform for three games in 2021

By Stu Jackson
therams.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams unveiled their new uniform on Tuesday, and along with it, the three dates when they are scheduled to wear them. Los Angeles will debut its new threads Week 1 at SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football (Sept. 12), then wear them two more times during the 2021 season: Week 9 at SoFi Stadium against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football (Nov. 7), and Week 10 at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football (Nov. 15).

www.therams.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi Stadium#49ers#Bears#Titans#American Football#Nbc#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

The Most Dominant Player at Every Position Heading into the 2021 NFL Season

An NFL player can display his dominance in many ways. First, he must rank atop major statistical categories and provide a significant impact on the outcome of games. Take a look at quarterbacks who throw for 40-plus touchdowns and carry their teams to victory, running backs with rushing titles, sacks leaders and go-to wide receivers who constantly face double coverage and win battles against elite cornerbacks.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Trading Melvin Gordon to Rams might be a possibility

The Denver Broncos could be dangling veteran running back Melvin Gordon in a potential trade, and there may now be a team that could jump the line. It has been speculated that the Broncos could consider dealing Gordon before the 2021 season kicks off. It wouldn’t be as much about what the team could get back for him, but more about just dumping a player they may not need and being able to save nearly $7 million in the process.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Names The Hardest NFL WR To Cover

Even a cornerback as talented and confident as Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey will have certain guys who cause him trouble when they match up. In a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, Ramsey named the hardest wide receivers to guard in the NFL. His No. 1 choice was a guy who is also in the NFC West.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Los Angeles Rams reveal new alternate uniforms

The Los Angeles Rams revealed some new alternate jerseys ahead of the 2021 season Tuesday morning. Second-year running back and former Florida State Seminoles star Cam Akers took part in a video released by the Rams’ social media team to show off the team’s new white jerseys with blue numbers.
NFLCBS Sports

Rams unveil new alternate uniforms for 2021 season, bringing white jerseys back into the fold

A year after introducing a new logo and uniforms, the Rams have tweaked their look yet again, on Tuesday unveiling new alternate uniforms that bring white jerseys back into the rotation. Deeming the new threads a "modern throwback," Los Angeles has replaced its third uniform set with an homage to Rams teams of the 1970s-1990s, namely in the form of white jerseys and yellow pants. The new alternates aren't entirely dissimilar to L.A.'s current away jerseys, but the Rams notably became the NFL's only team not to have a white jersey in its lineup after making those away jerseys an off-white "bone grey."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names “No Brainer” Landing Spot For Todd Gurley

As of Saturday afternoon, former star Todd Gurley is still a free agent. That could change in a hurry with NFL training camps beginning soon. So where could Gurley end up ahead of the 2021 season? One NFL insider thinks the Los Angeles Rams are a “no brainer” for Gurley, who spent his first five years in the league with the organization.
NFLSan Bernardino County Sun

Rams training camp schedule: Fans allowed back at 10 practices in Irvine

The Rams have announced the schedule for two weeks of training camp at UC Irvine starting July 28. This will mark the Rams’ return to Irvine, where they trained from 2016 to 2019 before COVID-19 pandemic precautions prompted all NFL teams to hold preseason camp at regular-season facilities in 2020.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Rams unveil new throwback uniforms and OMG they are fire!

The Los Angeles Rams just unveiled some amazing new throwback uniforms and fans are going to absolutely love them. Once the 2021 NFL campaign arrives, the Los Angeles Rams will be ready to make plenty of noise. Oh, and they’ll also be doing so in style. This week, the NFC West powerhouse took to Twitter to reveal some awesome new throwback uniforms the players will be rocking this fall.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Stafford leads Rams into chase for hometown Super Bowl berth

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-7) CAMP SITE: Irvine, California. LAST YEAR: Coach Sean McVay got his fourth consecutive winning season and the third playoff berth of his impressive tenure, although a humiliating home loss to the winless Jets in December likely cost the Rams a shot at the division title in their first year in SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles recovered to beat Seattle in the wild-card round before losing to Green Bay. Los Angeles had the best defense in the NFL behind All-Pros Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, with rookie coordinator Brandon Staley's unit frequently carrying the Rams while the inconsistent offense led by McVay and quarterback Jared Goff spent a second straight season in the middle of the league rankings. McVay and general manager Les Snead then made another major franchise overhaul early after Staley's departure to lead the Los Angeles Chargers, allowing four defensive starters to leave along with several key assistants.
NFLtherams.com

Los Angeles Rams unveil jersey inspired by iconic throwback

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to welcome fans to SoFi Stadium for the first time this fall, the team is unveiling a jersey inspired by one of the classic Rams uniforms beloved by generations of fans. The Modern Throwback jersey celebrates the uniform worn by some of the franchise's...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams: 5 games that mean more to Rams than a win or loss

The LA Rams 2021 NFL schedule has been out for some time, but analyzing a schedule without the understanding of who would be playing for each team would be a bit premature. So now that we have a 90-man roster for the LA Rams, we can begin to navigate the upcoming 2021 season. Even as we line up to examine each week-by-week encounter, there are some games that will come to mean more to the Rams than just a win or loss.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What Tom Brady Told Aaron Rodgers After “The Match”

Yesterday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers stepped on the course with teammate Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. In the weeks leading up to the showdown, there was plenty of trash talk between the teams. Most of the trash talk from Brady and Mickelson towards Rodgers centered around his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Reportedly Indicted For Murder

There was some confusion earlier week as to why the Seattle Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. Well, the NFL world just found out why the front office quietly cut him. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Terry and 10 others...

Comments / 0

Community Policy