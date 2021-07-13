Rams scheduled to wear new uniform for three games in 2021

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-7) CAMP SITE: Irvine, California. LAST YEAR: Coach Sean McVay got his fourth consecutive winning season and the third playoff berth of his impressive tenure, although a humiliating home loss to the winless Jets in December likely cost the Rams a shot at the division title in their first year in SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles recovered to beat Seattle in the wild-card round before losing to Green Bay. Los Angeles had the best defense in the NFL behind All-Pros Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, with rookie coordinator Brandon Staley's unit frequently carrying the Rams while the inconsistent offense led by McVay and quarterback Jared Goff spent a second straight season in the middle of the league rankings. McVay and general manager Les Snead then made another major franchise overhaul early after Staley's departure to lead the Los Angeles Chargers, allowing four defensive starters to leave along with several key assistants.