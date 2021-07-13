Special Weather Statement issued for Dimmit, Frio, Maverick, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dimmit; Frio; Maverick; Uvalde; Zavala SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MAVERICK...DIMMIT SOUTH CENTRAL UVALDE...ZAVALA AND WEST CENTRAL FRIO COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Batesville to near Gilson Groves. Movement was west at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Big Wells, La Pryor, Batesville, Asherton, Chula Vista-River Spur, Washer, Las Colonias, Winter Haven, Cometa, Brundage, Carrizo Hill, Loma Vista, Gilson Groves, Catarina, Las Vegas, Uvalde Estates and Farias Lake.