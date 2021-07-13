'Dazed and confused': Man found asleep in Easton apartment charged with burglary, drug possession
EASTON — A Trappe man is accused of burglary after a woman found him asleep on the floor of her apartment in Easton early Monday morning, police said. Officers from the Easton Police Department responded to a welfare check around 1 a.m. Monday morning after a woman reported finding an unknown man asleep on the floor in her residence. The man was later identified as Clifton L. Morton, 46.www.stardem.com
