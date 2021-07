MALIBU (CNS) - The city of Malibu announced today the launch of a free, grant-funded fire hazard tree removal and chipper program to help residents prepare for wildfires. “Brush clearance and removing hazard trees are important ways to create defensible space to make your home more fire resistant, help firefighters stay safe while defending your home, and protect the whole community from wildfires,'' said Mayor Paul Grisanti.