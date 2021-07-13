Cancel
The Lightweight and Uniquely Designed LCC Rocket Was Decades Ahead of Its Time

By Richard Thompson
Founded by Formula One race car designer Gordon Murray and racing driver Chris Craft, the Light Car Company was a British automobile manufacturer responsible for the extremely unique LCC Rocket. Weighing only 850 pounds and boasting a top speed of 150 MPH, the Light Car Company Rocket pretty much lived up to its name. It could damn near fly. I mean, technically, this thing was a sports car, but it was nothing like what Ferrari, Porsche, or Lamborghini were putting out. Think less exotic supercar and more something you’d see in an old Le Mans race.

