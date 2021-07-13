The Lightweight and Uniquely Designed LCC Rocket Was Decades Ahead of Its Time

Illuminate your camp at night with the Klymit Everglow Light Tube. This innovative bulb is inflatable, which makes it both lightweight and flexible. What’s more, the white LED light tube is ideal for camping and the great outdoors. That’s due to its durable design and the fact that it inflates and deflates quickly. Even better, Everglow’s inflatable chamber minimizes harsh light since it diffuses the LED light. Also, this camping accessory packs down to pocket size, and the hypalon carabiner loop lets it attach easily to your tent or car door. Additionally, the Everglow comes in three sizes: regular, large, and extra large. This way, you can choose a design that meets your needs. Finally, this gadget is water-resistant, and the large and extra large models have dimmer switches. Have visibility, even when you’re off the grid, with this portable accessory.