Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Digital Defense Expands Reach into the United Kingdom and South Africa with Private Protocol Partnership

Times Union
 11 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Digital Defense, by HelpSystems, a leader in vulnerability management and threat assessment solutions, today announced that it has entered into a managed service provider (MSP) agreement with data security specialist Private Protocol. Headquartered in South Africa, with offices in the United Kingdom and Mauritius,...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Infrastructure Security#Managed Security Service#Prweb#Helpsystems#Msp#Digital Defense#Saas#Frontline#Mssp#Mdr#Vulnerability#Contact Digital Defense#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Country
South Africa
Related
Businessaithority.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft To Improve Digital Adoption

No Code Digital Adoption Platform Launches Full Integration With the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to Improve Digital Adoption and Help Enterprises Unlock Business Potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
Technologyaithority.com

Cradlepoint Signs On Tech Data Distribution Partner In Southeast Asia To Fuel Wireless WAN And 5G Expansion

Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced a distribution partnership with Tech Data in Southeast Asia. The distribution partnership will enable Cradlepoint to accelerate operations initially in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, with plans to expand into other markets in the region longer term. Cradlepoint’s Chris Joseph has also been appointed as Senior Director, Distribution, Asia Pacific, responsible for managing distribution partners in the region.
Businesschatsports.com

Gen.G expands PUMA partnership

Multinational esports organisation Gen.G has announced a worldwide expansion of its partnership with global sportswear brand PUMA. As a part of the deal, PUMA will become the official jersey partner of Gen.G’s pro teams and creators, this includes Gen.G’s VALORANT players and creators in North America. The original partnership only included the organisation’s South Korean activities.
Africar-bloggers.com

Mobility & Unrest in South Africa

[This article was first published on R | datawookie, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
Softwarealbuquerqueexpress.com

CloudTruth Raises $5.25 Million To Solve Cloud Configuration Issues For Software Developers And CloudOps Teams

Company acquires secrets management startup Tuono as it looks to conquer cloud configuration complexity. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / CloudTruth, a unified configuration management company, announced today it has raised $5.25 million in seed funding led by Glasswing Ventures and Gutbrain Ventures, with additional funding from Stage 1 Ventures and York IE. The Seed Series will be used to further develop the company's disruptive offering that helps software developers and CloudOps teams increase uptime, improve security and eliminate cloud configuration risks resulting from decentralized and distributed deployment and settings. CloudTruth also announced the acquisition of Tuono, a cloud secrets management startup as it looks to unify and simplify access and visibility into companies' infrastructure, application, and secrets configuration data.
Worldbiometricupdate.com

Failures in digital ID: Yoti Fellows on South Africa, Argentina, India

The first three Digital Identity Fellows from a fellowship scheme launched in 2019 by Yoti have submitted their final reports, highlighting several ongoing problems among identity issues in the Global South. India: Aadhaar’s ‘mass exclusion’. Subhashish Panigrahi produced a documentary available on YouTube as well as the written report “Marginalized...
EconomyCIO

Large Enterprise Data Center Requirements Changing, According to International Survey of IT Leaders

New research findings reveal key requirements for third-party data center colocation services among large enterprises. This independent survey was carried out among 500 CIOs, CTOs, IT directors and heads of IT of global businesses based in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The research was conducted in March 2021 by Vanson Bourne, a specialist research-based technology marketing consultancy offering clients analysis and advice based on incisive and rigorous research into their market environment.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

GTT’s portal feature provides expanded visibility into network security and performance

GTT Communications has announced the addition of the Secure Co-Manage feature to its EtherVision portal to provide customers with enhanced network security visibility and the ability to make real-time changes to network configuration and firewall policies. The new portal feature, available with GTT SD-WAN and Security Services, provides expanded visibility...
Computersthreatpost.com

Industrial Networks Exposed Through Cloud-Based Operational Tech

Critical ICS vulnerabilities can be exploited through leading cloud-management platforms. The benefits of using a cloud-based management platform to monitor and configure industrial control systems (ICS) devices are obvious — efficiency, cost-savings and better diagnostics just for starters. But new research found critical vulnerabilities in these platforms that could be used to paralyze operations if left unmitigated.
Businesswinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Purchases CloudKnox Security to Bolster Azure Cloud Security

Microsoft’s recent flurry of activity snapping up security firms now includes a new acquisition… CloudKnox Security. Once again, this shows Microsoft’s commitment to deliver the most secure cloud products possible. The company is achieving that through its own robust security services, and by simply buying companies to fill any gaps.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

BMG and SESAC Digital Licensing expand partnership to license Australian music

BMG and SESAC Digital Listening have expanded a partnership to create new licensing deals for BMG’s Anglo-American repertoire in Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia. Following on from a successful partnership in the Indian market from early 2019, SESAC will now negotiate licensing deals with digital streaming platforms and local service providers within the three territories on behalf of BMG.
Economythepaypers.com

South Africa-based Akiba Digital raises USD 1.1 mln funding

Fintech startup Akiba Digital has raised over USD 1.1 million in pre-seed funding to help it grow its market share, according to disrupt-africa.com. Founded in 2017, Akiba Digital reportedly enables lenders to better extend capital to small businesses and individuals, providing nuanced credit insights and real-time lending decisions. The startup uses alternative datasets to provide inclusive scores that allow lenders to score people and small businesses that cannot be reached by traditional credit bureaus – a problem that affects nearly 80% of small businesses and individuals in Africa.
Businessmitechnews.com

Apex Digital Solutions Enters Key Partnerships to Expand Security Capabilities

SOUTHFIELD — Apex Digital Solutions announced the expansion of its Aegis security services portfolio through the addition of two key security partners: CritialStart, a market-leading Managed Detection and Response provider based in Plano, Texas, as well as Antigen Security, an incident response and recovery engineering firm based in Holt, Michigan.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Private Jets Charter Market 2021 by Geographical Analysis United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China

Global Research Analysis & Forecasting of the Private Jets Charter Market Report 2020 – 2026. The Private Jets Charter report is a diligent exploration of the Private Jets Charter market and gives insights such as considerable approaches, scope, historical data, and statistical data of the worldwide market. Industrial Stocks, Projected statistics also encompasses in it that is an estimate with the support of a suitable set of methodologies and postulations. The report includes all its important detail unearths the matter-of-fact data and across-the-board research analysis of the Private Jets Charter market. What’s more, the Private Jets Charter industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. To examine the impact of various factors against the coronavirus crisis and understand the overall attractiveness of the industry, industry analysis has also been done.
BusinessTimes Union

Brivo and Altronix Announce Strategic Partnership, Expands Brivo's Hardware Ecosystem and Provides Customers More Flexibility

Altronix Power Solutions are Now Integrated with Brivo Control Panels. Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Altronix, the recognized leader in low voltage power and data transmission products for professional security applications. Brivo will now offer Altronix Trove Integrated Power Solutions supporting Brivo control panels through its network of over 1,500 authorized dealers. These integrated solutions will give Brivo dealers more flexibility in powering controllers, readers, locks, and other peripheral devices. The partnership expands the Brivo ecosystem of hardware and API partners to give customers more options when selecting solution components for their Brivo implementation.
BusinessTimes Union

Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VOXOX Announces Partnership With GTS Africa

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXOX , a leading 5G-enabled AI cloud communications company in the U.S, today announced a strategic partnership with GTS Africa, a leading French value added communications network operator doing business in Cameroon and Nigeria. This partnership will integrate VOXOX's full platform of services to empower GTS Africa to offer virtual voice and SMS solutions to small businesses and entrepreneurs. This will begin in Cameroon and then throughout the world, specifically in France where they can establish local call interactions with customers at a much more affordable price.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Press

Data-Driven Home Platform Kukun Expands Partnership With Digital Personal Finance Company SoFi

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kukun, the leader in property data and predictive analytics for home renovations, announces that SoFi will be adding the new Kukun Digital Cost Estimator into the SoFi app via Relay, SoFi's personal financial management tool. This addition builds on SoFi and Kukun's existing partnership since 2018 with SoFi offering Kukun and SoFi's Home Improvement Cost Calculator products to their customers. Kukun is providing Relay users property data, property photos, and property values with Automated Valuation Models (AVM) for those who want to know details about specific home investments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy