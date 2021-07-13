Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

ROOMDEX, A Hotel Upsell Innovator, Partners With Mint House at 70 Pine

Times Union
 11 days ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. ROOMDEX, the leader in hotel upselling automation, is happy to announce that Mint House at 70 Pine has activated ROOMDEX’s Upgrade Optimizer software. Housed in an Art Deco landmark building in the heart of New York City’s Financial District, Mint House at 70 Pine is the flagship property of Mint House, a new tech-enabled hotel brand offering expansive apartment-style accommodations with full kitchens and living spaces that allow travelers to enjoy the classic comfort of home and the modern luxury of a hotel. Mint House at 70 Pine was recently awarded “Best Hotel in the U.S.” by TripAdvisor.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Art Deco#Luxury Hotel#Hotel Room#Prweb#Mint House#Co Founder#Oracle Hospitality#Nor1#Pms#Bi#Minoan#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Software
Related
IndustryPosted by
Bisnow

Boutique Properties Stand To Bounce Back Best Of All In Hotel Sector

In the decade or so before the coronavirus pandemic, boutique hotels represented a major growth sector in the hospitality industry as the number of brands and properties mushroomed in response to demand for nonstandard hotel accommodations. Like the rest of the hotel business, boutiques took it on the chin last...
ManufacturingMiddletown Press

Fast Radius and Rawlings Partner to Develop Innovative Baseball Glove, the REV1X

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Fast Radius, a digital manufacturing company, has partnered with Rawlings and 3D printing technology company Carbon to manufacture the major baseball brand’s newest release, the REV1X glove. This glove features innovative 3D-printed lattice inserts, developed with cloud manufacturing technology, for performance-enhancing capabilities. A high-performing glove...
BusinessTimes Union

CIENCE CEO John Girard Named 2021 "Best CEOs for Women" by Comparably

DENVER (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. This week, Comparably announced their winners for Best CEOs for Women based on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about their CEO over a 12-month period. CIENCE CEO John Girard placed #34 on that list, with a 95%+ approval rating. Given the emphasis on creating...
BusinessTimes Union

Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

Digital insights powering hotel innovation

Covid-19 has brought the hotel industry’s powers of creativity into sharp relief. The innovations introduced during the pandemic have been simply astonishing, especially as the industry is heading into a period of a structural transformation. The market is being segmented by new business models, while new technology is accelerating the shift to a digital economy.
Miami, FLGlobeSt.com

Fort Partners Secures $105M for Four Seasons Hotel Miami

Fort Partners has secured a $105 million loan that will be used for the acquisition and modernization of the Four Seasons Hotel Miami, located at 1435 Brickell Ave. Madison Realty Capital provided the financing under a program that offers transitional loans to institutional sponsors. In 2019, Madison provided a $210 million loan to Fort Partners for its construction of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale.
Orange County, CAuci.edu

Cove Partners Find Space for Innovation

UCI Beall Applied Innovation, while serving as the nexus between Orange County’s vibrant business community and campus-based inventions and entrepreneurship, offers more than programs and resources to entrepreneurs. Within Applied Innovation’s 100,000-plus-square-foot facility are workspaces and offices of various sizes available for lease. Read on for a list of Cove...
Cincinnati, OHfuturetravelexperience.com

CVG Airport joins the FTE Innovation & Startup Hub as a Corporate Partner

We are excited to announce that Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has joined the FTE Innovation & Startup Hub as our newest Corporate Partner. CVG Airport is pushing the boundaries of innovation, with recent projects ranging from the introduction of autonomous ground service equipment and a pilot of the “Gita” robot, to taking on oversight and management of Oxford Airport in Ohio, which will serve as a micro-lab and a primer for new technology developments.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Bronte House / Tobias Partners

Manufacturers: Vitrocsa, Cult, Dedece, Living Edge, Viabizzuno, Anibou, Simple Studio, Space Furniture, Vola & Axor. Text description provided by the architects. A dramatically steep site meant that the existing single storey house was neither benefiting from all areas of the property nor capturing the aspect and outlook over the ocean. Considering the context, it was apparent that a common approach of new buildings in the surrounding area was to build maximum height buildings as far forward as possible, creating multi-storey flat facades overlooking streets or visible from the foreshore, leaving lower levels disconnected from other functions of the house and upper levels disconnected from the ground. We wanted to take a more sensitive approach to the topography of site and how the building reads from the public domain.
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

Hospitality technology innovations: what to adopt for your hotel chain

Like in any other industry, there is no dearth of significant technology innovations in the hospitality enterprise. Many globally leading hotel chains have leveraged them in the recent past and have witnessed immense business benefits. You need to know what you want out of your technology investment. Or, in other words, what are your areas of concern that hospitality technology can help you address. For this, you must adopt the latest hotel technology at the right time to stay ahead of your competition.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Duetto Partners With Spain’s Institute Of Hotel Technology

Madrid : The Institute of Hotel Technology (ITH) has today entered a partnership with Duetto, hospitality’s innovative software as a service provider of revenue strategy solutions. The partnership sees Duetto named as the preferred revenue management system for members of Spain’s National Confederation of Hotels (CEHAT). Working together, Duetto and...
southernminn.com

Partners for Housing: Guiding on a path toward housing stability

Homelessness is a constant concern in southern Minnesota and the surrounding areas. Partners for Housing (P4H) is among several organizations that provide housing solutions to those in need. P4H runs and maintains Union Street Place (USP) in St. Peter, as well as two additional emergency homeless shelters, below-market rentals, and case management in Mankato. USP, formerly the St. Peter Motel, provides residential shelter, in which “guests” can settle in while they work with P4H staff and partner agencies to identify and overcome obstacles that propelled them toward homelessness.
EconomyTimes Union

Nest Collaborative Recognized As "Best Overall Online Lactation Consultant" of 2021 by Verywell Family

Independent Recognition Comes on Heels of Multiple Recent Company Milestones. Nest Collaborative, creator of the nation’s first virtual lactation platform, has been recognized as the “Best Overall Online Lactation Consultant,” following an independent review conducted by Verywell Family, a source of independent evaluation of products and services designed for families. This is the first independent review in a relatively new, but quickly growing category, which has seen major tailwinds as the healthcare industry expands to include virtual care in its suite of offerings.
BusinessLaw.com

Innovations in Pro Bono, In-House: Toyota Motor North America

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy