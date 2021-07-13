Cancel
EMA Research Webinar to Reveal How IT Organizations are Evolving Network Infrastructures and Operations to Support a Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise

Times Union
 11 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled “Post-Pandemic Networking: Enabling the Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise,” featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA. Prior to the...

www.timesunion.com

SoftwareForbes

How The IIoT And MES Work Together To Enhance Operations

John Clemons is a Consultant for Rockwell Automation and Maverick Technologies, a leading platform-independent automation solutions provider. When it comes to Industry 4.0, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is at the top of everyone’s list. The reason for this is simple. Smart technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR), digital twins/threads, cloud/edge computing and more can be deployed as they’re needed, but the IIoT is the foundation for just about everything that’s part of smart manufacturing.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Enterprise, Operational and Cybersecurity Risks Dominate Audit Priorities for 2021, MetricStream Survey Reveals

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and GRC, today announced the results of the 2021 MetricStream State of Internal Audit Survey. Compiled from the opinions of internal auditors that recently attended the MetricStream GRC Summit, key findings show that despite volatility of the risk landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, most organizations still rely on manual tools and technologies for internal audit processes.
Technologyaithority.com

Kofax Named To Carahsoft ITES-SW2 Contract To Support U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

Kofax Teams with Carahsoft to Provide Intelligent Automation Platform and Multi-Function Device Software to the Federal Government. Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, announced that it has been named a manufacturer on the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). This contract is held by Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and is effective through August 30, 2025. Access to Kofax’s solutions via this contract will support the U.S. Army’s digital transformation initiatives, allowing it to harness automation in order to cut costs and drive efficiencies.
BusinessTimes Union

Brivo and Altronix Announce Strategic Partnership, Expands Brivo's Hardware Ecosystem and Provides Customers More Flexibility

Altronix Power Solutions are Now Integrated with Brivo Control Panels. Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Altronix, the recognized leader in low voltage power and data transmission products for professional security applications. Brivo will now offer Altronix Trove Integrated Power Solutions supporting Brivo control panels through its network of over 1,500 authorized dealers. These integrated solutions will give Brivo dealers more flexibility in powering controllers, readers, locks, and other peripheral devices. The partnership expands the Brivo ecosystem of hardware and API partners to give customers more options when selecting solution components for their Brivo implementation.
TechnologyTimes Union

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.
BusinessTimes Union

Zaloni Named 2021 MongoDB Technology Partner of the Year

Zaloni recognized for its achievement in helping customers streamline data migration and by enabling modernization. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Zaloni™, an award-winning leader in data management and DataOps, today announced that it has been named the “2021 MongoDB Technology Partner of the Year” by MongoDB, the leading modern general-purpose database platform. The award recognizes Zaloni’s ability to drive data modernization and enable new analytics use cases for customers.
ComputersNetwork World

WAN-as-a-Service enables networks to respond to evolving IT needs

Traditional methods of building wide area networks (WANs) have always had limitations, but fell even further behind with the adoption of the cloud and remote work. Software-defined WANs (SD-WANs) have simplified many aspects of WAN management, but are unable to fully break away from the hub-and-spoke model due to security requirements. Modern WAN-as-a-Service offerings address these shortcomings while providing organizations cost savings and improving network performance.
TechnologyNetwork World

Survey: Home-office networks demand better monitoring tools

(Enterprise Management Associates has published research called “Post-Pandemic Networking: Enabling the Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise,” a survey of 312 network-infrastructure and operations professionals that finds nearly all of them are budgeting for monitoring tools to better support users working from home. This article by EMA Vice President of Research Networking Shamus McGillicuddy details the major findings.)
Softwareaustinnews.net

CloudTruth Raises $5.25 Million To Solve Cloud Configuration Issues For Software Developers And CloudOps Teams

Company acquires secrets management startup Tuono as it looks to conquer cloud configuration complexity. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / CloudTruth, a unified configuration management company, announced today it has raised $5.25 million in seed funding led by Glasswing Ventures and Gutbrain Ventures, with additional funding from Stage 1 Ventures and York IE. The Seed Series will be used to further develop the company's disruptive offering that helps software developers and CloudOps teams increase uptime, improve security and eliminate cloud configuration risks resulting from decentralized and distributed deployment and settings. CloudTruth also announced the acquisition of Tuono, a cloud secrets management startup as it looks to unify and simplify access and visibility into companies' infrastructure, application, and secrets configuration data.
EconomyForbes

Why We Should Embrace The Work-From-Anywhere Revolution

VMware SVP/GM networking & security. Driving innovation across $2B+ business. Lehigh ADJ Prof focused on entrepreneurship, tech & diversity. Despite all the talk during the pandemic of a “new normal,” a number of large companies have announced plans to return to the old office-centric model of work. While, of course, every company will need to make its own decision, I urge executives not to give up on a work-from-anywhere (WFA) future. There's simply too much to be gained for individual employees, companies and society at large. So much has already been learned, and so much more can be accomplished if companies continue to experiment with new technologies and processes to tap into talent wherever it exists.
Denver, NYTimes Union

ClinOne Expands Enterprise eConsent Directly to Clinical Trial Site Networks, Academic Research Institutions to Ease Burden, Avoid Error, Elevate Patient Experience

DENVER (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. ClinOne, a leader in virtual clinical trial management, is making it faster, easier and safer than ever before for sites to take control of the consent process – in person or remote – by expanding enterprise eConsent directly to major site networks and academic organizations worldwide.
SoftwareDOT med

Google Cloud announces healthcare data engine to enable interoperability in healthcare

Sunnyvale, Calif, July 22, 2021 – Today, Google Cloud announced the private preview of Healthcare Data Engine, an end-to-end solution for healthcare and life sciences organizations that harmonizes data from multiple sources, including medical records, claims, clinical trials, and research data. Healthcare Data Engine helps operational leaders, researchers, and clinicians gain real-time, holistic views of patient longitudinal records, and enables advanced analytics and AI in a secure, compliant, and scalable cloud environment.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Enterprise AI: How to Shift From Hype to Value

When it comes to enterprise AI, the big bang is behind us. Organizations have been collecting and storing data at scale for the vast majority of the last decade. With the help of cloud computing, the processing of data is cheaper and easier than ever, and data scientists can focus on what they do best: building powerful machine learning models and transforming the business at scale.
Marketsfinextra.com

The importance of distributing market data in the cloud

Capital markets firms have long understood how cloud can help establish competitive advantage, increase agility, reduce time to market for new products, and address the growing total cost of ownership for IT infrastructure. However, the financial services industry has reached a point where real-time trading and risk management has become more critical, particularly amid market volatility and global economic uncertainty.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

IoT ML and AI services to reach $3.6 billion in 2026

The next wave of Internet of Things (IoT) analytics development will fully converge with the big data domain. Simultaneously, the value in the technology stack is shifting beyond the hardware and middleware to analytics and value-added services, such as machine-learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). According to ABI Research, ML and AI services are estimated to grow within the IoT domain at a CAGR of nearly 40%, reaching $3.6 billion in 2026.
Softwareaithority.com

OpenBots Releases SaaS-Based Enterprise Cloud RPA Solution

OpenBots, the world’s most flexible enterprise-grade RPA platform, has announced the release of its SaaS-based, cloud-hosted RPA offering, OpenBots CloudServer. OpenBots’ founders understand that RPA differs from most SaaS software in a unique way. When process execution is delegated to a bot, the bot interacts with applications used in the business process. For example, a billing process may need access to a financial accounting system. This means that the machine the bot runs on must have access to those applications being automated. Therein lies the biggest challenge with SaaS and Cloud RPA: it is nearly impossible for an RPA vendor to provide an organization with a machine that not only complies with internal security policies but also has applications and connectivity to an organization’s network in order to interface with those applications. (To understand more about how RPA works on the cloud, see OpenBots’ Demystifying RPA on the Cloud white paper.)

