While the wait for an Edit Button continues, and quickly on the heels of the death of "Fleets," Twitter has announced that iOS users may find themselves beta-testing a new feature that will include down voting tweets on the social media service. The thumbs down button will only appear on replies, not primary tweets, and is apparently being considered as a means of bringing the best replies up and the sending the worst down ala Reddit. This new test for Twitter is so similar to Reddit in fact, the official Reddit account replied to the news with the Megan "Interesting" meme from Drake & Josh.