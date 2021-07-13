University Hospitals and Leading Pregnancy App Babyscripts Announce Collaboration

The new organization is on target for an October 2021 launch, and will form one of the largest academic medical groups in the state of Florida. Tampa, FL (July 16, 2021) – Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida are progressing with their new enhanced affiliation, defining a name and beginning a national search for the new organization’s first leader. The milestones keep the October 2021 start date on target and are in sync with overall transition planning that has taken place since announcing the broadened affiliation last summer.