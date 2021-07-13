Cancel
Fullerton, CA

Brooks Named MBB Assistant Coach

fullertontitans.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULLERTON, Calif. - Head men's basketball coach Dedrique Taylor announced on Friday that Joey Brooks has joined his staff as an assistant coach. "Coach Brooks brings a great deal of experience as a player and coach," Taylor said. "Having played at Notre Dame and worked for Coach Painter (Purdue) as well as Coach Claunch (Nicholls St) he understands the characteristics of a winning culture. We are excited for him to bring that experience to our program as we continue to build a winning program. He is a high-energy coach that wants to roll up his sleeves and go to work with our players. We are really excited to have him join us."

fullertontitans.com

Comments / 0

