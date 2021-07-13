Cancel
Lincoln County, WI

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lincoln County 911 center received a call of a house fire on County Rd. Y in the Town of Bradley last Monday. The cause of the fire is unknown, and there were no injuries. The Tomahawk Fire Department responded and were assisted by the Pine River, Russell, Nokomis, Little Rice, and Cassian Fire Departments. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for traffic control. County Rd. Y was closed for about four hours.

