Borussia Dortmund have shown an interest in signing RB Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg. But talks so far have remained inconclusive. This is being reported by Kicker, who add that Marcel Halstenberg hasn’t received an offer yet from Borussia Dortmund. While RB Leipzig have also not gotten an enquiry on a potential transfer fee. The magazine further reports that this could be due to the fact that the BVB bosses must first sell Nico Schulz before they can think about signing a new left-back.