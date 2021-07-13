ALERT DAY for Wednesday! What you need to know -Isabella Hulsizer
Portions of our viewing area are now under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Wednesday. The main threats right now are looking like damaging winds, hail, localized flooding and some isolated tornadoes. As of now, timing is still spotty but chances increase in the afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans tomorrow, start making a plan B. It will definitely be an important day to stay weather aware.www.news8000.com
