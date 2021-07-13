Cancel
Keyfactor Appoints Former Atlassian Executive as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Company's Hyper Growth Trajectory

Cover picture for the articleMartin Musierowicz to Support and Strengthen Global Distribution and SaaS Consumption Channel Initiatives. Keyfactor, the pioneer of PKI as-a-Service, and leader in machine identity management, today announced the appointment of Martin Musierowicz as chief revenue officer. Musierowicz will be responsible for leading the strategic design and execution of Keyfactor’s global go-to-market operatives, including direct sales, marketing and channel.

