Drink Miura Raises $13,000 From Clearco's ClearAngel Program

Yes, you read that correctly… if you are under 25 and looking to have some fun in Nantucket this summer, this isn’t the bar for you. The Gazebo, a popular open-air bar on the island, will no longer serve alcoholic beverages to people under 25-years-old, according to Boston.com. Luke Tedeschi, The Tavern restaurant and Gazebo owner, reportedly made the change only a week ago in an attempt to avoid underage drinking. It’s gotten so bad recently that this was the solution he came up with. “What’s worse than I’ve ever seen is how many underage people are attempting to come in,” he told Boston.com. “Their IDs these days are very hard to detect, a lot of the good IDs will go through scanners we have.”