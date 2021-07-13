Proposal to make Juneteenth paid city holiday, rename day after Thanksgiving moves forward

A proposal to add Juneteenth as a paid city holiday and rename the day after Thanksgiving to Ho-Chunk Day gained support from Madison’s Finance Committee Monday. The ordinance amendment would ensure all city employees receive paid time off on June 19. The day recognizes the date in 1865, nearly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, when enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their freedom. Employees who have to work that day would receive overtime pay.