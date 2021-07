The U.S. Men’s National Team’s opening World Cup qualifier could be played in an empty stadium after new COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in El Salvador on Tuesday. The Central American country, currently listed as a level 2 (moderate) risk destination for travelers by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, put its new guidance against large crowds into effect for 90 days, lasting until mid-October. That would affect not only their opening game with the U.S. on Sept. 2, but another two CONCACAF games as well.