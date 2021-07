OSKALOOSA — You could not have drawn up a more drama-filled two days of softball for the Oskaloosa Indians. After a tough 10-inning upset win over sixth-ranked Norwalk on Monday, Oskaloosa came back to Jay Harms Field on Tuesday with Faith DeRonde’s walk-off home run in the seventh giving the Indians a 4-3 win over Benton and a spot in next week’s state tournament in Fort Dodge.