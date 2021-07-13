AISN Awarded GENEDGE Alliance Contract for Cybersecurity Services

Racanelli Realty Services will provide its property management services on behalf of The Hamlet at Willow Creek in Mount Sinai. Racanelli Realty is providing its comprehensive residential property management services on behalf of the 177 single-family golf villa and estate homes community. Located on Long Island’s East End North Shore, The Hamlet at Willow Creek has a fitness center, men’s and women’s sauna, locker rooms, card room, outdoor tennis courts, half-basketball court, children’s play area, and outdoor pools. Racanelli Realty in working with The Hamlet’s Board of Managers for the Home Owners Association (HOA) community, as well as members of the landscaping, architectural and social committees. The company is providing common area property landscaping and maintenance, invoicing and collection of monthly HOA dues, the preparation of detail monthly management reports, assistance in the preparation of the community’s operating budget, liaison with contractors and oversight to assure they have the property insurance in place, contract management, and the administration of home sales and leases. As part of its role as property manager, Racanelli Realty is also attending monthly board meetings and preparing minutes from each meeting.