Biker stops in Missoula during cross-country journey

With almost 1,000 miles already under his belt, New Jersey native Nick Novotny has paused in Missoula for a few nights on a bike trek spanning the entire country. Novotny, 25, is on a 4,000-mile trek from the Oregon coast to Pennsylvania. He’s completing the ride across the TransAmerican Trail in honor of his friend, Cpl. James Currie, a veteran who passed away last May. His goal is to reach Currie’s hometown of Glenside, Pa., by Labor Day.