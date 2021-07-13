Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Biker stops in Missoula during cross-country journey

By Zoe Buchli
Missoulian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith almost 1,000 miles already under his belt, New Jersey native Nick Novotny has paused in Missoula for a few nights on a bike trek spanning the entire country. Novotny, 25, is on a 4,000-mile trek from the Oregon coast to Pennsylvania. He’s completing the ride across the TransAmerican Trail in honor of his friend, Cpl. James Currie, a veteran who passed away last May. His goal is to reach Currie’s hometown of Glenside, Pa., by Labor Day.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Montana Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Belt, MT
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Marine Corps#Billyocean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Biking
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy