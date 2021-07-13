Arrowroot Family Office launches AFO|Wealth Management Forward Program

MARINA DEL RAY, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrowroot Family Office (AFO) announced today the addition of Frank Henry as the new Director of Financial Services, where he will lead Arrowroot's expansion into liability management, and residential and commercial mortgages. Frank will also serve on the investment committee for Arrowroot Real Estate Fund II, sub-advised by Roundhouse, focusing on multi-family housing opportunities in the Mountain West region of the US.Frank is a 45 year veteran of the Banking Industry. He recently concluded 22 years at Zions Bancorp affiliate California Bank & Trust where he was Executive Vice President of the Real Estate Division. He managed a team of experienced executives who collectively originated over $30 Billion of loans during this time. "Arrowroot exemplifies talent, merit, and grit. I'm excited to start this new chapter in my career alongside such an incredible and inspired team."Frank received his BA in 1972 from UCLA where he majored in Economics. Since then, his experiences within real estate transactions include multi-family (value add and construction), industrial, office, home building, and retail. With the appointment as Director of Financial Services, Frank will begin laying the foundation for Arrowroot Real Estate Fund III, which will proceed Arrowroot's Real Estate Fund II with Roundhouse."We couldn't be more excited to have Frank onboard. His depth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable to us and our clients as we look to broaden our services into areas such as lending and real estate." - Rob Santos CEO Arrowroot Family OfficeAbout Arrowroot Family OfficeArrowroot Family Office is an investment advisor and financial and tax planning firm. Arrowroot Family Office was designed with the goal of providing the family office approach to holistic wealth management, regardless of the client's net worth. With a deep belief in the transformative power of technology and collaboration, the principals and staff of Arrowroot Family Office provide a high level of service, transparency, and value to its clients. For more information, please visit www.arrowrootfamilyoffice.com.This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.