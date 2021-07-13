Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 7-15-71 Darrell Hulke has been tapped to lead the Merrill Board of Education. Hulke was re-elected to the position of President this last week at the Board’s reorganizational meeting. Vice President will be Lester Voigt, while Mrs. Clayton English was re-elected as Secretary. Two new Board members were seated –Mrs. Arlene Meyer and Elmer Kahre. They were elected in April to replace Dr. Ole Ravn, Jr., and Dieter Nickel, both of whom chose not to run for re-election.