Pella, IA

Wittmer's 12 strikeouts lead to Pella win

By DYLAN STITES Herald Intern
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 12 days ago
Mason Wittmer pitching Monday night against Washington. By DYLAN STITES Herald Intern

PELLA - Stealing the lead late in a very close game between two good teams always makes for a good ending as Pella was able to take the late lead to win 4-1 against the Washington Demons.

After a run was scored from each team in the first inning, the game would turn into a pitchers duel that kept going until late into the game where the Dutch would take advantage of the opportunities given to them by the Demons and be able to capitalize to take the late lead.

Washington was able to score in the first inning as Kole Williams would hit into a fielders choice allowing the run form third to score. They would not have the lead for long as the bottom of the first inning came around. Pella was able to score after Washington's pitcher threw a wild pitch with bases loaded allowing the runner from third to score. Pella would not take advantage of two runners being in scoring position as they would fly out to end the inning.

The game would go by quickly as both pitchers worked their way through the lineups until the bottom of the 6th inning where Pella would score two runs on Tate Weesner’s single up the middle to center field. Leadoff hitter Aidan Pollock hit a two-out line drive to the left center gap allowing Weesner to score. Pella would go on to shut out the Demons in the final inning to take the win on the night.

Mason Wittmer gets the win on the mound for the Dutch as he would get the nod for the pitching the complete game. Wittmer gave up one run on two hits while striking out an impressive 12 batters in the game. Wittmer adds to his season total by now having struck out 67 batters on the season, putting him tied for second in the Little Hawkeye Conference. He also has eight wins on the year putting him in third place in the conference.

Zeke Slagel started the game on the mound for the Demons allowing one hit and one run over the over two innings. Kole Williams took the loss on the mound for the Demons as he gave up three runs on five hits in the in the two innings he pitched.

Jason Knox, Weesner, Ryan Mace, Pollock, Josh Miller, and Cole Hillman each collected a hit to lead Pella at the plate. Weesner lead the team with two RBI’s in the game.

Pella (19-15) will be traveling to ADM (9-16) Tuesday night to play in their last regular season game that will start at 7:30 p.m.

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa Herald

