Attorney for former U.S. Senate candidate accused of extortion requests emails and notes between victim’s advocate and witnesses
The attorney of former Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Silt resident Mark H. Aspiri is arguing that any victim witness records should be made available to the defense. Aspiri, who in 2014 ran in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, is charged with criminal extortion — a Class 4 felony — and misdemeanor ethnic intimidation harassment and theft.www.postindependent.com
