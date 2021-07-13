Cancel
Music

Halsey's Album Trailer Promises A Victorian Horror Tale

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey has shared the first trailer for her new visual album and event, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, and it looks to be an intense meditation on the spiritual — and sometimes terrifying — experience of childbirth. “This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality...

Halsey Announces New IMAX Film Before Release Of New Album

Halsey announces new IMAX film, ‘If I Can’t Have Love , I Want Power’, before the release of the new album with the same title. After four years since her last album, ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom‘, Halsey has announced that there will also be a new film released alongside the album.
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Halsey Releases Trailer For New Film Set To Upcoming Album

Halsey has released the trailer for a new "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" film to go with her upcoming album of the same name. The hour-long film experience, written by the "Without Me" singer and directed by Colin Tilley, is set to the music from her new album which drops next month, per Billboard. The IMAX film will be shown in theaters around the world, with dates and locations announced at a later date.
Halsey Braves a Witch Hunt in New Trailer for IMAX Visual Album

What was on the mood board for Halsey’s upcoming visual album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power? We’re guessing 1998’s Elizabeth, the paintings of Caravaggio, Hot Topic, Suspiria (both versions), the general concept of renaissance fairs. Say what you will about this trailer, but you can’t say there isn’t a lot going on. The hour-long film, which will serve as visual accompaniment to Halsey’s album of the same name, was written by Halsey and directed by frequent collaborator Colin Tilley. “This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” the trailer warns us. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth …” There is a lot of period clothing, lingering in the bath, and occult imagery happening in the trailer, in addition to shots of Halsey’s (real) pregnant belly. Sasha Lane, of American Honey, also stars as a doula/witch. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out in IMAX later this summer, and tickets go on sale August 3.
Halsey Says No More Interviews After Magazine “Deliberately Disrespected” Their Pronouns

The pop star Halsey is getting ready to release If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, the new album that they recorded with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, but it looks like they won’t do a whole lot of press behind that record. Halsey announced their preferred use of “she/they” pronouns earlier this year, and they talked a bit about that decision in a recent Allure cover story. But in a series of since-deleted tweets, Halsey said that Allure “deliberately disrespected” their pronouns and added, “#NoMorePress goodbye.”
Halsey Shares Preview of Nine Inch Nails-Produced Song in Movie Trailer

Nine Inch Nails collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are producing the new album by pop star Halsey, as we learned last month. Surprising? Yes. Are we curious to hear it? Also yes!. But that’s not all: Halsey will release a theatrical film this summer titled If I Can’t Have...
Halsey unveils fourth studio album

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power set for Aug 27th. On August 27th, Capitol Records will release Halsey’s fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. She unveiled the album’s cover art at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City this week. Halsey penned...
Halsey Announces 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power' Film to Pair With Album: See the Creepy Trailer

Halsey announced on Tuesday (July 13) that she will be unveiling an hour-long If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power film to go along with her upcoming album. Halsey wrote the film experience that is set to the music from her fourth studio album of the same title, which was produced by Oscar- and Grammy-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. Colin Tilley, who directed the music videos for her Billboard Hot 100-topping single "Without Me" and "You Should Be Sad," also directed the IMAX film.
Trailer, poster and images for horror The Return

Ahead of its release this August, a poster and trailer have arrived online for the upcoming horror The Return. Directed by BJ Verot, the film stars Richard Harmon as a man who is plagued by unsettling occurrences and strange childhood memories when he returns home following the death of his father; take a look here…
