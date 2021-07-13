San Antonio Reggae Festival will be jamming in Rosedale Park later this month
The San Antonio Reggae Festival will return on Saturday, July 31, bringing chill vibes to Rosedale Park for its sixth year. The all-day event will feature 10 reggae acts, including headliner Kevin "Mighty Mystic" Holness and the Hard Roots Movement Band. If Holness' name rings a bell to anyone familiar with Caribbean current events, it may be because he's the brother of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.www.sacurrent.com
