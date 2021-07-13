Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Texas House votes to 'arrest if necessary' Democratic lawmakers who fled state

Posted by 
Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Z34A_0avonILN00

After dozens of Democratic members of the Texas Legislature fled the state and flew to Washington, D.C. on Monday to halt Republican efforts to pass new voting legislation, the Texas House passed a motion 76-4 on Tuesday to have law enforcement find and bring them back under arrest, if necessary.

“A sergeant-at-arms and any officers appointed by him are directed to send for all absentees whose attendance is not excused, for the purpose of securing and maintaining their attendance, by warrant of arrest if necessary," Dade Phelan, the Republican speaker of the House, said, according to an Associated Press report.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had called a special session of the legislature after Democrats, with about two hours remaining in the regular session in May, walked out of the House chamber, denying the House a quorum and effectively killing the GOP election legislation.

With the special session lasting until Aug. 7, Democrats took the more extreme measure of boarding a pair of charter jets to Washington and have vowed to remain there until the end of the special session.

State Rep. Chris Turner, the Democratic caucus chair, recognized that the governor could simply call another special session and another, eventually getting the voting bills to his desk for signature.

“We can’t hold this tide back forever,” Turner said. “We’re buying some time. We need Congress and all of our federal leaders to use that time wisely.”

Among its provisions, the legislation, HB 3 in the Texas House and SB 1 in the Senate, would ban 24-hour polling places, drive-through voting and drop boxes for mail ballots.

The Brennan Center for Justice reported that 17 states have passed 28 restrictive election laws as of June 21.

Texas Democrats

Congress must act

  • “We can’t stay here indefinitely,” Democratic state Rep. Rhetta Bowers said, adding that “we need Congress to act now.”

Governor

Democrats will vote

  • Abbott told Fox News he would “continue calling special session after special session because over time it is going to continue until they step up to vote."


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping our world.

Comments / 1

Knowhere News

Knowhere News

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic State#The Texas Legislature#Republican#The Texas House#Associated Press#Gop#Congress#Sb 1#Senate#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

How far can Texas Democrats take the quorum break?

It’s been 12 days since Texas House Democrats staged their dramatic quorum break to block the GOP’s election legislation, but it’s felt like an eternity. On July 12, more than 50 Democratic state representatives jumped on chartered planes to Washington, D.C., ensuring that the Texas House would not have enough members to operate and bringing Governor Greg Abbott’s nascent special session to a screeching halt. In Washington D.C., they planned to seize the national spotlight and push recalcitrant U.S. Senators to pass stalled-out voting rights legislation that could prevent Texas Republicans from further restricting state voting laws.
Texas Stateconchovalleyhomepage.com

Enough Texas House Democrats remain in D.C. to stall Republican-backed voting bill

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Enough Texas House Democrats are still in Washington, D.C. to break quorum in the Texas House, stalling any legislation from moving forward this special session. They’re specifically fighting the Republican-backed elections bill, which the GOP calls election integrity, but Democrats call voter suppression. Democrats are hoping to...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas law 'explicitly' gives House speaker authority to arrest fleeing Dems: Ted Cruz

A number of Texas Democrats may face arrest after fleeing the state in an attempt to block a vote on the proposed election legislation. Senator Ted Cruz, in an interview on "America's Newsroom," explained that state law provides the House speaker authority to arrest fleeing House members. Cruz is confident the Democratic lawmakers will return and the voting bill will be passed.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Awesome 98

Texas House Democrats Say They Will Stay In D.C.

Texas House Democrats have fled Texas and they have no plans of coming back anytime soon. More than 51 House Democrats, enough to break a quorum, packed up and left on Monday. They boarded charted buses and flew on private plans to Washington, D.C. all to avoid voting on legislation dealing with Voter Integrity. Democrats claim the bill amounts to voter suppression.
Proteststhenewjournalandguide.com

CBC Chair Beatty Among Those Arrested In Voting Bills Protests

Ohio 3rd District U.S. Congresswoman Rep. Joyce Beatty, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Chair, was arrested on July 15 while peacefully protesting in calling for the passage of HR1, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and reform of the filibuster. While the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Texas Democrat says she doesn’t fear governor’s arrest threat: ‘I know the law’

A Texas state Democratic lawmaker has spoken out against the governor’s threat to have her and her colleagues arrested after they fled the state in an effort to block an elections overhaul bill.Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett told CNN that she was not worried about Governor Greg Abbott’s threat to have every lawmaker who left the state arrested once they return.“I don’t worry probably because I know the law, and the governor knows the law, as well. I’m a criminal defense attorney, and so I understand that I’ve not committed a crime, so I can’t get arrested,” Ms Crockett said...

Comments / 1

Community Policy