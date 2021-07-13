Texas House votes to 'arrest if necessary' Democratic lawmakers who fled state

After dozens of Democratic members of the Texas Legislature fled the state and flew to Washington, D.C. on Monday to halt Republican efforts to pass new voting legislation, the Texas House passed a motion 76-4 on Tuesday to have law enforcement find and bring them back under arrest, if necessary.

“A sergeant-at-arms and any officers appointed by him are directed to send for all absentees whose attendance is not excused, for the purpose of securing and maintaining their attendance, by warrant of arrest if necessary," Dade Phelan, the Republican speaker of the House, said, according to an Associated Press report.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had called a special session of the legislature after Democrats, with about two hours remaining in the regular session in May, walked out of the House chamber, denying the House a quorum and effectively killing the GOP election legislation.

With the special session lasting until Aug. 7, Democrats took the more extreme measure of boarding a pair of charter jets to Washington and have vowed to remain there until the end of the special session.

State Rep. Chris Turner, the Democratic caucus chair, recognized that the governor could simply call another special session and another, eventually getting the voting bills to his desk for signature.

“We can’t hold this tide back forever,” Turner said. “We’re buying some time. We need Congress and all of our federal leaders to use that time wisely.”

Among its provisions, the legislation, HB 3 in the Texas House and SB 1 in the Senate, would ban 24-hour polling places, drive-through voting and drop boxes for mail ballots.

The Brennan Center for Justice reported that 17 states have passed 28 restrictive election laws as of June 21.

“We can’t stay here indefinitely,” Democratic state Rep. Rhetta Bowers said, adding that “we need Congress to act now.”

