Jada Pinkett Smith Shaves Head Bald Following Struggle With Hair Loss (PHOTO)
Jada Pinkett Smith is rocking a new look these days. On Monday (July 12), the actress debuted a completely shaved head on her Instagram. "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," she captioned the selfie with her daughter, Willow Smith. In the photo, Pinkett Smith pairs her bald look with a chartreuse sweater and bright pink lipstick, while her 20-year-old daughter leans into her chest.kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0