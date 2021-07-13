COVID tracker: Delta variant is still rare in NH

Less than six weeks after California’s long-awaited reopening on June 15, when the state retired the colored tiers that provided structure as we eased back into some of our most beloved pre-pandemic activities, things are, arguably, not so good. COVID-19 cases in San Francisco are rising, due to the new delta variant, and if the tier system were still in play, it would land dozens of Bay Area counties in either the most restrictive purple tier or the one just above, according to analysis by the Bay Area News Group. Masks aren’t required but strongly encouraged in most counties around the bay, and some bars and restaurants are starting to consider whether they’ll require proof of vaccination, so it may not be too long until toting around your vaccination card becomes a common practice.