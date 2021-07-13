Cancel
COVID tracker: Delta variant is still rare in NH

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are two items about COVID-19 in New Hampshire that, it’s safe to say, are related: We have a relatively high percentage of people who are vaccinated and we have a low amount of the more infectious Delta variant. How low? In the past couple of weeks, 6,303 positive tests...

