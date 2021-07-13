Cancel
Virginia State

NKY family killed in fatal crash in Virginia

By WCPO staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 11 days ago
A man and three children from Northern Kentucky died Monday morning after a car crash near Richmond, Virginia, according to state police, and another woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to a news release from Virginia State Police, 53-year-old Anthony Snow, of Covington, was driving along Interstate 64 when he ran the car off the road before striking a pole. The impact caused a fire in the vehicle. Snow, a 9-year-old, 11-year-old and 13-year-old all died at the scene from their injuries.

"You never know when it's going to happen," said Tony Becker, a neighbor of Snow and his family. "You never know. One minute you're really happy and stuff, the next minute your life can be gone. That's really sad when you hear something about that."

Newport Schools issued a statement that confirmed the three children killed in the crash were students at Newport Intermediate School and that Snow was the father of two of them.

"The sudden loss of life is always a tragedy, but the pain is deeper when young children are suddenly taken from us," reads the district's statement in part. "Grief counselors will be available the rest of the week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Newport Intermediate School. We ask everyone to remember this family in their prayers."

A 34-year-old woman from Newport was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. The three children killed in the crash were also from Newport. Monday's release did not indicate the relationship between the vehicle's occupants.

Investigators Monday were exploring the possibility of a medical emergency contributing to the crash.

