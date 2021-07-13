Google fined 500 million euros in dispute with French publishers

France’s Competition Authority on Tuesday fined Google 500 million euros ($593 million) for allegedly violating orders to negotiate paid deals with news publishers.

The regulator said Google had violated its April 2020 orders requiring that the company negotiate with publishers for the right to show their content in its search results. Those orders came following complaints from publishers that Google had sidestepped France’s implementation of a European Union copyright directive.

Google has reached paid deals with some French news publishers, including Le Monde and Le Figaro, but not with others such as Agence France-Press.

Isabelle de Silva, the head of France’s Competition Authority, said the fine takes into account the “exceptional seriousness” of the alleged violations.

In its decision Tuesday, the French authority focused on a handful of specific alleged Google violations of its 2020 orders, including pushing publishers to sign deals for a new product called News Showcase, without distinct payments for news in general search results.

The regulator also accused Google of not allowing news agencies to seek payments for its articles that appeared on other outlets’ websites in Google search results. It also said Google did not provide sufficient information to publishes to evaluate what revenue they should receive.

Regulators said French publishers can now ask Google for new deals that comply with the French law and threatened fines of $356,000 a day for each deal that is not completed within two months of the publisher’s formal request .

The decision is the latest in a global disagreement over what, if anything, publishers should be paid when their news is available via tech platforms. Publishers argue that news is a large attraction for Google and other tech companies, and they deserve a share of the tech companies’ revenue. Tech companies have said that they already send publishers tens of billions of website visits each month.

In February, Australia passed a law incorporating similar elements to the EU copyright directive, leading Facebook to remove news from its platform in the country for five days. It reversed course after winning some concessions.

Google initially opposed the Australian law, but later struck a number of content deals with publishers, including one with News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal.

Authority

Order not followed

“When the Authority imposes orders on companies, they are required to apply them scrupulously, respecting their letter and spirit. In this instance, unfortunately, that was not the case,” de Silva said.

Company

Acted in good faith