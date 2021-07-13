Cancel
Mokena, IL

Comings & Goings: Northwestern Medicine opens offices in Mokena, and more

By Bob Bong
Chicago Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern Medicine, which merged with Palos Health earlier this year, is continuing its expansion into the south suburbs with a new medical office building in Mokena. The three-story, 48,000-square-foot facility at the corner of U.S. 30 and South Owens Road features primary and specialty care services, as well as an Immediate Care Center. Physicians began seeing patients in the new building in mid-June and the Immediate Care Center opened Monday.

