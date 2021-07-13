Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas state Democrat on leaving to protest bill: 'Democracy is at stake'

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago

A Texas state lawmaker joined Hill.TV on Tuesday to discuss Democratic legislators' decision to leave the state in protest of a voting bill, arguing the move was necessary because "democracy is at stake."

"I wouldn't have left the greatest state in the union to come to Washington, D.C., if I didn't absolutely have to," Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) told co-hosts Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky on Hill.TV's "Rising."

"And I feel, along with the rest of my colleagues that our very democracy is at stake. And the sacred voting rights that so many brave Americans have fought and died for are at stake."

Talarico and dozens of other Texas state Democrats traveled to D.C. on Monday in order to deny Republicans the quorum needed for the special legislative session in Austin. The Democrats are urging congressional lawmakers to advance federal voting rights legislation.

"This voter suppression bill that is being jammed through the Texas legislature will become state law unless our Congress decides to take immediate action to restore voting rights for millions of Texans and millions of Americans across the country and to protect our democracy for future generations. And that's what we're demanding our congress do," Talarico said.

He went on to explain that he and his colleagues are prepared to remain outside of Texas until Aug. 7, which would be the end date of the state legislature's special session and would effectively kill the bill.

"But Governor Abbott, because of his commitment to Donald Trump and his 'big lie,' will continue to call us back special session after special session until this bill is passed. So we are living on borrowed time," Talarico said.

"We are simply giving Congress more time to take action to prevent bills like this from becoming law in Texas and in states across the country. And so the end game is to get Congress to act," he added. "There is really no option without Congress taking action for us to stop this voter suppression bill from becoming law in the state of Texas."

Featured Clips

1 min 41 sec ago

Texas state Democrat on leaving to protest bill: 'Democracy is at stake'

A Texas state lawmaker joined Hill.TV on Tuesday to discuss Democratic legislators' decision to leave the state in protest of a voting bill, arguing the move was necessary because "democracy is at stake."

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

280K+
Followers
29K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Grim
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Democrats#Democracy#Democratic#Americans#Republicans#Congress#Texans#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. Politicstexassignal.com

Democrats walked out. Now, Republicans are proving them right.

On Wednesday morning, Texas Democrats held a virtual press conference to reaffirm their commitment to combating voter suppression. The legislators’ defiance could even be felt, a surprising development considering the significant challenges they’ve faced since arriving in the nation’s capital last week. To call the lawmakers’ time in D.C. up-and-down...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Congress is to blame for the latest ruling on DACA

Last Friday, a federal judge in Texas issued an 82-page decision holding that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program initiated under the Obama administration “is illegal.” The court installed a “permanent injunction against its continued operation” for new applications, adding that “nothing in this injunction should be read as ordering DHS or any other governmental entity to cancel or otherwise terminate DACA status for any individual who currently is, as of this date, a DACA recipient in good standing.”
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas Republican gives away the game with 'forensic audit' gambit

There's no shortage of problems surrounding Arizona Republicans' utterly ridiculous "audit" of the 2020 presidential election, but among them is the realization that Trumpified Republicans would inevitably want to export this absurd scheme elsewhere. As Charlie Sykes put it last month, "We can roll our eyes and treat the Arizona...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Democrats launch a war they probably cannot win

On Monday, more than 50 Texas House Democrats fled the Lone Star State for Washington, D.C., on a chartered jet to deny the Texas House a quorum, thereby at least temporarily preventing the passage of Republican-backed electoral reform legislation. While these Democrats may win the public relations battle this week, they are likely to lose the larger war over the electoral reform legislation, which sooner or later will be signed into law.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Democrats own the environment that has led to surging crime rates

The Biden administration and the Democrats created the environment that has caused crime rates to soar. As Americans express outrage at the surge in violent crime because of reduced and defunded police departments, the left is attempting to change the narrative. Turns out the left doesn’t like to be held...

Comments / 0

Community Policy