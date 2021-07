Roger Federer has been forced to withdraw from Tokyo 2020, following a setback to the knee injury that kept him out of competition for 13 months between February 2020 and March 2021. The tennis star, who has 20 Grand Slam singles titles to his name, was initially named in the Swiss team to compete at the Games. However, he will now miss out on the chance to better the Olympic silver medal he won at London 2012 where he lost in the final to Great Britain's Andy Murray.