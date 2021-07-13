Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Species of gut bacteria linked to enhanced cognition and language skills in infant boys

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Alberta-led research study followed more than 400 infants from the CHILD Cohort Study (CHILD) at its Edmonton site. Boys at one year of age with a gut bacterial composition that was high in the bacteria Bacteroidetes were found to have more advanced cognition and language skills one year later. The finding was specific to male children.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gut Bacteria#Infants#Cognition#Language#University Of Alberta#Sphingolipids#Clostridium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ScienceInverse

A link between fungi and gut health may mean a treatment for inflammation

Gut bacteria tend to seize the spotlight in conversations about gut health. It’s known changes in gut bacteria influence wellness, and probiotics are meant to help the “good” bacteria. But other little organisms exist within the gastrointestinal tract, including one both influential and too often forgotten: fungi. Fungi is with...
College Park, MDsciencecodex.com

Changes in gut microbiome in longitudinal study of infants precede onset of celiac disease

BOSTON - By implementing a long-term, prospective approach to the development of celiac disease, a collaborative group of researchers has identified substantial microbial changes in the intestines of at-risk infants before disease onset. Using advanced genomic sequencing techniques, MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC) researchers, along with colleagues from institutions in Italy and the University of Maryland, College Park, uncovered distinct preclinical alterations in several species, pathways and metabolites in children who developed celiac disease compared to at-risk children who did not develop celiac disease.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Silicon in drinking water caused irreversible lung pathologies in rodents

Bone density, skin and hair health, and the mobility of joints all depend, to a great extent, on the microelement silicon. We mostly get it with food, but the element can also be found in drinking water of a natural origin: usually, it is included in the compound of sodium salt and metasiliconic acid. However, in the case of microelements, one should be extremely careful: a deficiency could lead to diseases, but an overdose could also cause negative effects.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Isoflavone diet ameliorates experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis through modulation of gut bacteria depleted in patients with multiple sclerosis

Sci Adv. 2021 Jul 9;7(28):eabd4595. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.abd4595. Print 2021 Jul. The gut microbiota is a potential environmental factor that influences the development of multiple sclerosis (MS). We and others have demonstrated that patients with MS and healthy individuals have distinct gut microbiomes. However, the pathogenic relevance of these differences remains unclear. Previously, we showed that bacteria that metabolize isoflavones are less abundant in patients with MS, suggesting that isoflavone-metabolizing bacteria might provide protection against MS. Here, using a mouse model of MS, we report that an isoflavone diet provides protection against disease, which is dependent on the presence of isoflavone-metabolizing bacteria and their metabolite equol. Notably, the composition of the gut microbiome in mice fed an isoflavone diet exhibited parallels to healthy human donors, whereas the composition in those fed an isoflavone-free diet exhibited parallels to patients with MS. Collectively, our study provides evidence that dietary-induced gut microbial changes alleviate disease severity and may contribute to MS pathogenesis.
GenomeWeb

Microbiome-Focused Metabolomics Pipeline Helps Characterize Gut Bacteria

NEW YORK – Researchers from Stanford University and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub have developed a microbiome-focused metabolomics pipeline to characterize microorganisms in the gut, as well as interactions between those microorganisms and their host. In a paper published in Nature on Wednesday, the researchers described their construction of an integrated...
Healthbaptisthealth.net

How Gut Bacteria Affects Many Aspects of Your Health

Most people don’t realize they share their bodies with trillions of bacteria, fungi and other microbes. The majority of these live deep within our intestines and are known collectively as the gut microbiome. “The microbiome is the collection of bacteria that live in the GI (gastrointestinal) tract, predominantly in the...
ScienceMedscape News

UV Light Linked to Prevention of Allergic Disease in Infants

Higher direct ultraviolet (UV) light exposure in the first 3 months of life was linked to lower incidence of proinflammatory immune markers and lower incidence of eczema in an early-stage double-blind, randomized controlled trial. Kristina Rueter, MD, with the University of Western Australia in Perth, who presented her team's findings...
BioMed Central

Genomic diversity and ecology of human-associated Akkermansia species in the gut microbiome revealed by extensive metagenomic assembly

Akkermansia muciniphila is a human gut microbe with a key role in the physiology of the intestinal mucus layer and reported associations with decreased body mass and increased gut barrier function and health. Despite its biomedical relevance, the genomic diversity of A. muciniphila remains understudied and that of closely related species, except for A. glycaniphila, unexplored.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-in-four people may have a vitamin B12 deficiency. Pale skin or skin with a slight yellow tinge can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to keep the nervous system healthy. Without enough B12 the blood cells produced...
Scienceslashdot.org

Molecules Produced By Gut Bacteria Could Help the Human Body Fight Cancer

I'm glad to see the "mainstream" come around to some recognition of the true importance of our microbiome. I really am. It will prevent a lot of suffering and death. However, this is not news to anyone in the alternative medicine community. Not news at all. It's been known for 20 years or longer that we are symbiotic with our microbiome, that it is a necessary and integral part of our immune system, and that messing with it generally messes with us.
Sciencearxiv.org

A biophysical network model reveals the link between deficient inhibitory cognitive control and major neurotransmitter and neural connectivity hypotheses in schizophrenia

We address a biophysical network dynamical model to study how the modulation of dopamine (DA) activity and related N-methyl-d-aspartate (NMDA) glutamate receptor activity as well as the emerging Pre-Frontal Cortex (PFC) functional connectivity network (FCN) affect inhibitory cognitive function in schizophrenia in an antisaccade task. The values of the model parameters and the topology of the PFC-FCN were estimated by minimizing the differences between simulations and the observed distributions of reaction times (RT) during the performance of the antisaccade task in 30 patients with schizophrenia and 30 healthy controls. We show that the proposed model approximates remarkably well the predicted prefrontal cortical DA hypo-activity and the related NMDA receptor hypo-function as well as the FCN dysconnection pattern that are considered as the major etio-pathological hypotheses to explain cognitive deficits in schizophrenia.
KidsEurekAlert

High daily screen time linked to cognitive, behavioral problems in children born extremely preterm

NIH/Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Among 6- and 7-year-olds who were born extremely preterm--before the 28th week of pregnancy--those who had more than two hours of screen time a day were more likely to have deficits in overall IQ, executive functioning (problem solving skills), impulse control and attention, according to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Similarly, those who had a television or computer in their bedrooms were more likely to have problems with impulse control and paying attention. The findings suggest that high amounts of screen time may exacerbate the cognitive deficits and behavioral problems common to children born extremely preterm.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 reprograms host chromatic network to induce immune dysfunction

A recent study conducted at the University of Texas Science Center, Houston, in the USA, has revealed that upon infection, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) alters the host chromatin architecture to suppress antiviral interferon-responsive genes and augment inflammatory genes. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
Sciencenny360.com

Think again: Science explores link between gut and mind

We humans fancy ourselves the masters of our own destiny, or at the very least, feel that we make choices of our own free will. The idea that someone or something might be able to control our thoughts and actions is terrifying. We desperately hope that “mind control” is limited to Jedi mind tricks in Star Wars, or mass brainwashing in The Manchurian Candidate; pure fiction. Yet the clichéd phrase “the devil made me do it” suggests that from time to time, we might fall victim to outside influences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy