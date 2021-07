Pro cyclist Lachlan Morton just finished all 21 stages of the Tour de France complete with the eight final laps of the Champs-Elysées, despite the rest of the peloton back in the Pyrenees with five stages to go. The Australian’s history-making endurance ride wasn’t part of the official tour. Instead, he completed what he called the Alt Tour. It involved not only the more than 2,000 miles of the Tour but also riding the transfers between the stages all while carrying his own gear, doing his own repairs and camping along the way in an homage to the original Tour and to raise money for charity.