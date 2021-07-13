Why Goldman Sachs Likes Okta Stock: 'Demand For Cloud Native Identity Is Accelerating'

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Confluent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.