Why Goldman Sachs Likes Okta Stock: 'Demand For Cloud Native Identity Is Accelerating'

By Nikhil Dayal
Benzinga
 11 days ago

With increased digitization comes increased security threats. Trends in increased cybersecurity demand have Goldman Sachs analyst bullish on Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA). The Okta Analyst: Brian Essex initiated the firm’s coverage of Okta, Inc. with a Buy rating, setting a 12-month price target of $312. The Okta Takeaways: “Demand for cloud...

www.benzinga.com

Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
